Golladay caught four of six targets for 64 yards in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Broncos. Making his regular-season debut for the Giants, Golladay finished second on the team in catches behind Sterling Shepard but third in targets and receiving yards, with Darius Slayton nudging ahead of him in each category. The trio, plus 2021 first-round pick Kadarius Toney, gives Daniel Jones plenty of downfield options, so Golladay could struggle to establish himself as the clear No. 1 wideout for his new club as he was in Detroit. The offense as a whole faces a quick turnaround and a tough matchup in Week 2 as the Giants head to Washington for a Thursday night tilt.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO