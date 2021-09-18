CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Augenstein shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Fortinet Championship

PGA Tour
 5 days ago

In the second round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, John Augenstein makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole. John Augenstein hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Augenstein finished his day tied for 19th at 9 under; Jim Knous and Maverick McNealy are tied for 1st at 14 under; Troy Merritt, Max Homa, Scott Stallings, Beau Hossler, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Talor Gooch is in 8th at 11 under.

