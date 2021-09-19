CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling-Ganna breaks Belgian hearts to retain time trial title

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUGES, Belgium (Reuters) – Filippo Ganna broke Belgian hearts at the road cycling world championships in Flanders as he retained his individual time trial title by beating local favourite Wout van Aert on Sunday. The Italian lagged behind Van Aert at both intermediate checks but he managed his effort better...

Cyclingnews

European Championships: Küng retains time trial title

Stefan Kung (Switzerland) was crowned European time trial champion for a second year in a row after a blistering ride in Trento on Thursday. The Swiss rider averaged over 55kph clock 24:30 on the 22.4km course, bettering the time posted by world champion Filippo Ganna (Italy) by a considerable eight seconds.
cyclingweekly.com

Anna van der Breggen won't defend title at World Championships time trial

Anna van der Breggen has withdrawn from the World Championships time trial on Monday 20 September, claiming she doesn't have enough energy to perform to her best. Van der Breggen, who is the reigning champion of the World Championships time trial after winning in 2020 at Imola, therefore won't be defending her title on the 30.3 kilometre course that finishes in Bruges. The Netherlands also won't be able to call up a replacement for the 31-year-old, because she had her own personal starting place as the defending world champion.
The Associated Press

Filippo Ganna wins back-to-back time trial world titles

BRUGGE, Belgium (AP) — Defending champion Filippo Ganna of Italy shattered home fans’ hopes of a 1-2 for their riders and retained the men’s time trial title on Sunday to secure back-to-back gold medals at the road world championships. On the opening day of the week-long event in Belgium, Ganna...
go955.com

Cycling – Van Dijk beats Olympic medallists to win time trial title

KNOKKE HEIST, Belgium (Reuters) – Ellen van Dijk of the Netherlands won the women’s time trial at the road cycling world championships in Bruges on Monday, beating Tokyo Olympic medallists Marlen Reusser of Switzerland and compatriot Annemiek Van Vleuten to claim the title. Van Dijk, world time trial champion in...
Filippo Ganna
Wout Van Aert
Tacoma News Tribune

Ellen van Dijk claims 2nd time trial title at cycling worlds

Eight years after her first world championship title, Ellen van Dijk got over the disappointment of missing out on the Olympics by winning a second gold medal in the women's time trial on Monday. Taking advantage of a flat course through the Flanders region of Belgium, the Dutch rider kept...
cyclingweekly.com

Filippo Ganna retains World Championships time trial crown after thrilling battle with Wout van Aert

Filippo Ganna will wear the rainbow stripes as the men's time trial world champion for the next 12 months after successfully defending his title in Belgium. The Italian powerhouse beat both of the home favourites, Wout van Aert and Remco Evenepoel, to the top spot, expertly timing his effort to precision, coming from behind to finish six seconds ahead of Van Aert who claimed silver with Evenepoel taking bronze.
