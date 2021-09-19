CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Apple's Upcoming Private Relay Feature Will Affect End Users and The VPN Market

Apple’s Private Relay is a browser-based encryption boost that is set to be offered as a “public beta” to iCloud+ subscribers this fall. The feature is designed to encrypt all information about the user, such as who you are, where you are and what websites you visit. This is unlike traditional Virtual Private Network (VPN) providers, which typically have this information. The service will only be available for Safari users, so those who use Chrome or Firefox will be protected.

HackerNoon

HackerNoon

ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

