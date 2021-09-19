How Apple’s Upcoming Private Relay Feature Will Affect End Users and The VPN Market
Apple’s Private Relay is a browser-based encryption boost that is set to be offered as a “public beta” to iCloud+ subscribers this fall. The feature is designed to encrypt all information about the user, such as who you are, where you are and what websites you visit. This is unlike traditional Virtual Private Network (VPN) providers, which typically have this information. The service will only be available for Safari users, so those who use Chrome or Firefox will be protected.hackernoon.com
