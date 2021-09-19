CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In the shadows of the offense, Ole Miss defense making steep gains

By Tyler Komis
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the first two games of the 2021 season the Rebels have given up a combined seven total points in both first half's against Louisville and Austin Peay. Louisville would manage to score 24 second half points (0 first half points) then Austin Peay (7 first half points) who would score 10 second half points. In their third game of the season against Tulane, the Ole Miss defense surrendered 21 first half points but gave up zero points in the second half.

