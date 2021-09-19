CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
England, Tottenham Hotspur legend Jimmy Greaves dies

newyorkcitynews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon [UK], September 19 (ANI): Tottenham Hotspur and England's legendary footballer Jimmy Greaves passed away at home in the early hours of Sunday morning, aged 81. Throughout his wonderful playing career, Jimmy's strike rate was phenomenal. His Spurs return was 266 goals in 379 appearances between 1961 and 1970 - 220 goals in 321 league games, 32 goals in 36 FA Cup ties and five in just eight League Cup ties and nine in 14 European matches. He's also Spurs' highest scorer and the highest-scoring player in the top flight of English football, with 357 goals to his name.

www.newyorkcitynews.net

