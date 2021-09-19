Sunday links: the lucky ones

For a while, I thought that mashed potatoes possessed some sort of magical power…. I used to make them all the time for my girls when they were in middle school. At first, I thought they were the perfect salve for those awful braces-tightening nights, all soothing and creamy, but pretty soon it seemed as though I was relying on the classic comfort food as an elixir for all their 8th grade woes. (How tough is 8th grade?!) Why it was so helpful — for my kids and their mother — I’m not so sure. I’m guessing it had something to do with the fact that it’s impossible to be sad when buttery mashed potatoes are on the plate, and also because it felt good to believe there was a tangible solution to mostly very intangible problems.

