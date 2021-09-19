CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

Moses Lake Man Charged with 2nd Degree Murder

By Kyle Lamb
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Moses Lake Police Department has charged a 43-year-old man with the shooting death of 24-year-old Radel [RAY-del] P. Llamas September 12th. According to a Facebook post, detectives and the tactical response team served a search warrant on Juan Alberto Flores of Moses Lake and took him into custody. Through interviews and video surveillance, detectives were able to establish that Flores was with Llamas just before the shooting and was seen leaving the area of the shooting immediately after Llamas was shot.

DesertFox
4d ago

Congratulations to the detectives, Moses Lake PD is obviously ran by professionals. Good job. You do your country proud. 💕

