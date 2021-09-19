Small Increase in Acreage for Twenty Five Mile Fire

This is the latest update on the 25 Mile Fire from the USFS as of Monday morning, Sept. 13. (Daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.) Yesterday (Sept. 12): With sunshine and increased winds drying out fuels following recent rainfall, burnout operations were successfully resumed Sunday afternoon. Favorable winds helped firefighters gain up to 300 feet of depth along the fire line on Devils Backbone toward Stormy Mountain. The fire burned actively in pockets of unburned vegetation that were well within the perimeter in the Twenty-five Mile Creek drainage and the tributary to the north. Early in the evening, a large root wad flared up near the fireline, requiring five helicopter bucket loads of water to fully saturate it and ensure it could not ignite spot fires by rolling outside the line. Monitoring continued on the inactive eastern edge, while firefighters worked to break-down and remove hoselays and equipment from the north and northwestern sections to return and refurbish it for use on other fires.

