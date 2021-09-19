CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Small Increase in Acreage for Twenty Five Mile Fire

By Kalie Drago
kpq.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFire activity in the northwest section of the Twenty Five Mile fire on Saturday caused a small increase in acreage and the fire is now 22,061 acres, but remains at 50% containment. According to public information officer, Loretta Benavidez, crews worked on repairing hand lines along the northeast perimeter and...

www.kpq.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTVL

Antelope Fire acreage drops as fire crew work to regain lost containment

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — The U.S Forest Service says the Antelope Fire is dropped from 143,512 acres to 142,484 acres burned as containment grew to 66%. Friday night, containment dropped 14% bringing total containment to 63%. Today, crews will prioritize direct line construction, working to keep the fire east of...
Wenatchee World

Crews using controlled burns on Twentyfive Mile Fire

CHELAN — Crews on the Twentyfive Mile Fire north of Chelan are expected to continue burnout operations aimed at stopping the fire from spreading east. Firefighters are burning timber and other vegetation in the Stormy Mountain area about eight miles west of Fields Point Landing, said Lori Wisehart, a spokesperson with Pacific Northwest Team 3.
CHELAN, WA
lakechelanmirror.com

25 Mile Fire now at 21,373 acres, 50% contained

This is the latest update on the 25 Mile Fire from the USFS as of Monday morning, Sept. 13. (Daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.) Yesterday (Sept. 12): With sunshine and increased winds drying out fuels following recent rainfall, burnout operations were successfully resumed Sunday afternoon. Favorable winds helped firefighters gain up to 300 feet of depth along the fire line on Devils Backbone toward Stormy Mountain. The fire burned actively in pockets of unburned vegetation that were well within the perimeter in the Twenty-five Mile Creek drainage and the tributary to the north. Early in the evening, a large root wad flared up near the fireline, requiring five helicopter bucket loads of water to fully saturate it and ensure it could not ignite spot fires by rolling outside the line. Monitoring continued on the inactive eastern edge, while firefighters worked to break-down and remove hoselays and equipment from the north and northwestern sections to return and refurbish it for use on other fires.
FACEBOOK
kpq.com

Two Fires in NCW Burning More Acreage, But Not Threatening Populated Areas

The two wildfires in North Central Washington are increasingly burning more acreage, but are not a direct threat to any homes, buildings or populated areas. The large Twentyfive Mile Fire at Lake Chelan has expanded to more than 20,000 acres as of Friday morning, but is burning toward remote areas to the west and south.
CHELAN, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acreage#Weather
KNOX News Radio

Small fire temporarily equates GF business

Grand Forks fire crews were dispatched to the corner of University Avenue and North Washington this afternoon on a report of smoke coming from the Dogmahal. The call came in shortly before 2:30 p.m. A fire extinguisher was used to snuff out a small fire. There were no injuries. A damage estimate was not immediately available. Firefighters were venting the building of smoke. The cause is under investigation.
GRAND FORKS, ND
kpq.com

Twentyfive Mile Fire Update

The Twentyfive Mile Fire near Lake Chelan grew by roughly 500 acres overnight but is still 50% contained. Operations Section Chief Cory Carlson said the biggest event Wednesday was when a brush fire grew behind the containment lines near Lakeshore and Hale Road, expanding to about an acre and a half in size.
CHELAN, WA
Fresno Bee

River bottom fire in Madera County finally contained. Here’s the final acreage total

Firefighters needed more than seven hours Sunday to complete containment of a blaze that broke out along the Madera side of the San Joaquin River bottom. It began about 11:40 a.m. near Rio Mesa and Children’s Boulevard in Madera County and eventually grew to 42 acres by the late afternoon. Madera’s Cal Fire unit reported full containment just before 7 p.m.
MADERA COUNTY, CA
fredericksburg.today

Townhouse fire in south Stafford. Five displaced

Just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, September 9th, units with Stafford County Fire and Rescue (SCFR) responded for a reported structure fire in the 600 block of Clint Lane in the southern portion of Stafford County. First arriving units marked on location less than five minutes later and reported smoke coming from the rear of a three story, middle of the row townhouse. Crews found fire in a back bedroom that had extended up into the attic of the home.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
knsiradio.com

Dryer Blamed for Small House Fire Monday Morning

(KNSI) – The St. Cloud Fire Department says a dryer is being blamed for sparking a fire Monday morning. Crews were called to a small fire at a home on the 200 block of 24th Avenue North at about 9:20. They say the fire was quickly put out and was contained to just the dryer.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
wspa.com

First five miles of I-85 ‘chute’ removed

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Some of the work to make I-85 construction zones safer is now done. The first five miles of traffic shoots in Spartanburg and Cherokee Counties are now gone. The chutes were removed between mile markers 81 and 86 by Wednesday night. Instead, drivers will see two lanes on the righthand side of the road.
SPARTANBURG, SC
bigislandnow.com

Small Pāhoa Home Destroyed in Early Morning Fire

No injuries were reported following a 25-foot-by-20-foot structure fire in Pāhoa early Friday morning. Hawaiʻi Fire Department responded to the blaze on Lanai Street at approximately 1:13 a.m. When they arrived on scene, firefighters found a single-story, post-and-pier, single-family, wood-framed home in the “decay stage of fire development.”. The surrounding...
PĀHOA, HI
Red Bluff Daily News

Spider Fire in Red Bluff halted while small

RED BLUFF — A vegetation fire reported in the early hours of Tuesday was stopped before it could spread too far out of Spider Island in the East Sand Slough just north of Antelope Boulevard and west of Interstate 5. Cal Fire Tehama Glenn Unit’s Jeff Gowan said the incident...
RED BLUFF, CA
KNOX News Radio

GFFD responds to small house fire

Grand Forks fire crews responded to a home to extinguish a kitchen fire last night. The GFFD received notice of smoke and flames at 1404 South 14th Street at 9:21 p.m. The occupant of the home was able to exit and asked a neighbor to call 911. Grand Forks police officers used a fire extinguisher to keep the fire under control. Fire Teams arrived on scene and extinguished the flames. Fire damages were contained to the kitchen. The cause has been determined to be unattended cooking.
GRAND FORKS, ND
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Names released of five killed in Akron house fire

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The Summit County Medical Examiner released the names and ages of the five people killed in an Akron house fire early Monday morning. When fire crews arrived at 1118 Linden Ave., neighbors and relatives were trying to rescue those still inside the burning house. The two-story home was engulfed in flames.
Great Bend Post

County landfill acquires small fire truck

The Barton County Commission has purchased a small fire truck to be used at the county landfill. The commission approved the purchase at their weekly meeting on Tuesday. The county’s solid waste director Phil Hathcock told Commissioners why the truck was needed. "The landfill has experienced an increased number of...
GREAT BEND, KS
FOX21News.com

Small grass fire burning in Fort Carson

FORT CARSON, Colo.– There is a small grass fire reported to be burning across 10 acres in the Fort Carson area. At this time there are no personnel or structure impacted by the fire. Its cause is under investigation while Fort Carson firefighters are working on and monitoring the situation.
FORT CARSON, CO
kchi.com

Small Grass Fire Sunday

Stray fireworks started a small grass fire at a location on Liv. 2353 Sunday. Chillicothe Fire Fighters received the call Sunday at about 2:40 and arrived three minutes later. Off-duty personnel arrived on the scene before the fire crew and contained the fire and put it out with a garden hose. The fire crew check the burn area of about 10 foot by 3 foot. The fire crew was on the scene for about 8 minutes.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Fox40

Dixie Fire 90% contained after burning over 1,504 square miles

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL/AP) — More evacuations were reduced or lifted over the weekend as more than 2,200 fire personnel continue to battle Dixie Fire. California’s largest recorded single wildfire, which started July 13, is 90% contained and has burned 963,195 acres — over 1,504 square miles. A Red Flag...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy