Cycling-Ganna breaks Belgian hearts to retain time trial title

By Syndicated Content
94.3 Jack FM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUGES, Belgium (Reuters) – Filippo Ganna broke Belgian hearts at the road cycling world championships in Flanders as he retained his individual time trial title by beating local favourite Wout van Aert on Sunday. The Italian lagged behind Van Aert at both intermediate checks but he managed his effort better...

943jackfm.com

