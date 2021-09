Silver Lady Tigers got a another crack at the cross town rivals the Royals of HSE. As the temperature was raising so were their hopes to even the outcomes. From the get go Nichole Raymond worked hard to get on the board first. Maeve McCollum show improved aggressive defensive play on the wing. The duo of Morgan Kenworthy and Laney Hart worked in tandem to fight back the Royals numerous threats. Izzy Snow got a starting nod on wing and displayed incremental improvement in all areas of play. Mia Hutchinson stepped to the challenge and showed why she was selected a captain. Katie Kizer in unison with the back line won back balls and pushed the attack forward. The mood of the team quickly changed when a defensive breakdown allowed the first HSE goal in. Emlyn MacLaughlin used energetic play to spark the Tigers to keep fighting. Second half started with Tigers down one, but still in the hunt. Delaney Davis used physical play to frustrate the Royals and Ella Kemp distributed balls out of the midfield to help the cause. Alyssa Morrissey took her place at the 9 and had a few golden opportunities to level the score. Ainsley Duncan and Jenna Talbot battled incessantly with Royal attackers. Olivia Pleva kept the charge alive on the wing and worked herself to exhaustion to diminish HSE lead. Leah Hruskoci chased down Royals and turned them away from scoring looks. Kiera Green stood tall in the goal and did her best to lessen the damage. As time ticked down so did redemption. Silver Lady Tigers will put this behind them and focus on a visit from the Greyhounds on Saturday. Stay strong Tiger Nation.

SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO