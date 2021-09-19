Starvation is as much a threat to Afghan women as the Taliban

Universities in Afghanistan will now be segregated by gender, the Taliban said on Sunday, adding that woman will have to adhere to a strict Islamic dress code. The announcement, which came mere days after the Taliban appointed an all-male government, comes as the world keeps close tabs on how Afghanistan’s new rulers will treat women. The last time the Taliban was in power, girls and women were forbidden from pursuing an education. Now the Taliban have insisted they’ve changed but women have been banned from playing sports and recent protests by women have been broken up violently. While the Taliban have said that women will be allowed to hold jobs they’ve asked all female workers outside the health care sector to not go to work due to the security situation. The new rules for universities came a day after the Taliban raised their flag over the presidential palace.

WORLD ・ 11 DAYS AGO