Mr. Kenneth L. Boring age 79 of the Johnson Chapel Community of DeKalb County passed away Friday, September 17, 2021 at his home. Mr. Boring was born on March 15, 1942 in San Antonio, TX to his parents, the late Cyrus & Alfreida Self Boring. Also preceding him in death was his wife, Karen Fogerty Boring. He was an Engineer with Inland Steel and had served his country in the United States Army in the 82nd Airborne/Paratrooper Division. He was also a member of the Amvets.