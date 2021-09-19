CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dekalb County, TN

Kenneth L. Boring

wjle.com
 5 days ago

Mr. Kenneth L. Boring age 79 of the Johnson Chapel Community of DeKalb County passed away Friday, September 17, 2021 at his home. Mr. Boring was born on March 15, 1942 in San Antonio, TX to his parents, the late Cyrus & Alfreida Self Boring. Also preceding him in death was his wife, Karen Fogerty Boring. He was an Engineer with Inland Steel and had served his country in the United States Army in the 82nd Airborne/Paratrooper Division. He was also a member of the Amvets.

www.wjle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Smithville, TN
Obituaries
City
Smithville, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
County
Dekalb County, TN
Reuters

US migrant camp closed as Haitians migrants shunted far away

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp has been emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants, a county judge in Texas said on Friday, as U.S. deportation flights and transport to Mexico has closed a chapter that has roiled U.S. politics over the past week. Val Verde...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Flowers

Comments / 0

Community Policy