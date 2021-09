Let’s face it! Everyone is disturbed by pests! Large or small, we want them gone! But they are not all the same, and the remedies are very different. I for one, have worked with Rose Pest Control for years. Back in my yellow page days ( for those of you who do not remember them, yellow pages were books filled with ad from companies, sort of like Google on paper/which was yellow), Rose was one of my clients. I was always comfortable with them and the way they treated their clients ( I became on very shortly).

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO