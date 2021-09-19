CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

JEFF MARMARELLA

Daily Iowegian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's two years since your sweet smile we can no longer see and hugs we can no longer give, but we have so many memories that remind us of the reasons we love and miss you so very much. ~Mom, Dad, Crystal, Jason, and Scott.

obituaries.dailyiowegian.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Iowegian

CASIMER C. HALASKI

Dad, time goes so fast it's hard to keep up with, but three years ago (September 22), I remember well when I said it's ok to go. I miss you, I love you, and am sending Heavenly hugs to you and Mom. Love, Honey Bunny. & Family.
OBITUARIES
insideradio.com

Jeff Connell

Jeff Connell joins Lotus Communications classic hits KTHI Boise (107.1) as PD/afternoon host. Connell, who had been hosting nights at adult alternative sister “94.9 The River” KRVB, succeeds Scott Matthews, who recently exited. “I’m excited to share that I have accepted the Program Director/afternoons gig at a station I've been...
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Iowegian

VALENTIN D. VASSILEV

Age 56, born in Bulgaria, residing in Shaler Twp., passed away after a courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer on Sunday, September 19, 2021. Beloved husband of Violeta Vassilev; loving father of Lina (Josh) Latini and George Vassilev; dear son of Tzana and the late Dimiter Vassilev; brother of Mariana (Rumen) Pavlov. Friends will be received on Tuesday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Services and Interment will be held privately by the family.
OBITUARIES
soultracks.com

90s soul singer supreme, Sam Salter, dies at age 46

Today we say a sad goodbye to popular 90s soul singer Sam Salter, who has reportedly died at a far too young 46. No cause of death was released. As a young man, Salter was signed by Babyface and L.A. Reid for their LaFace label, and immediately scored hits with “After 12, Before 6” and the beautiful ballad “There You Are.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Mix 95.7FM

Jeff Bridges’ Cancer Is In Remission

Jeff Bridges posted a very encouraging update to his personal website after an extremely challenging year. Back in October of 2020, Bridges revealed he had been diagnosed with lymphoma, forcing him to leave production of his upcoming television series The Old Man. Today, Bridges left a long post on his...
CELEBRITIES
jazziz.com

Jeff Novotny JAZZPRJKT

The music of modern jazz composer Jeff Novotny is a bold, adventurous mix which defies easy categorization. Styles such as rock, metal, EDM, ska, and world music combine with an overarching jazz character to create a dynamic, modern sound. Jeff studied classical music at the University of Pittsburgh and jazz composition at the University of Massachusetts, where he received a Master of Music (M.M.) degree. He has written and produced music for large and small jazz groups, solo piano, concert band, orchestra, and electronics. A native of Pittsburgh, he is now based in Phoenix.
MUSIC
Mount Airy News

Jeff and Sheri Easter in concert Saturday

Mount Airy Wesleyan Church will be hosting a gospel music concert on Saturday at 4 p.m. featuring multiple Dove Award winners Jeff and Sheri Easter. Jeff Easter, a Mount Airy native, is the son of James Easter, one of Mount Airy’s acclaimed Easter Brothers. Sheri Easter’s roots are also in gospel and bluegrass music; her mother is a member of the renowned Lewis family. Jeff and Sheri have shared gospel music with audiences all over the world since forming their own group in 1988.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Amomama

Jerry Lewis Could Not Understand the Unfair Day His Penniless Youngest Son Joseph Took His Own Life at 45

Jerry Lewis had a remarkable career in showbiz but a fractured relationship with his children. The famous comedian was blamed by his own family for his son's suicide. "The King of Comedy" Jerry Lewis has an outstanding sense of humor with impeccable acting and filmmaking skills, earning him the nickname. When it came to parenting, though, he could have used some help.
CELEBRITIES
103.7 THE LOON

Jeff Bridges’ Cancer Is In Remission

Jeff Bridges posted a very encouraging update to his personal website after an extremely challenging year. Back in October of 2020, Bridges revealed he had been diagnosed with lymphoma, forcing him to leave production of his upcoming television series The Old Man. Today, Bridges left a long post on his...
CELEBRITIES
92.9 NIN

Jeff Bridges’ Cancer Is In Remission

Jeff Bridges posted a very encouraging update to his personal website after an extremely challenging year. Back in October of 2020, Bridges revealed he had been diagnosed with lymphoma, forcing him to leave production of his upcoming television series The Old Man. Today, Bridges left a long post on his...
CELEBRITIES
98.1 KHAK

Jeff Bridges’ Cancer Is In Remission

Jeff Bridges posted a very encouraging update to his personal website after an extremely challenging year. Back in October of 2020, Bridges revealed he had been diagnosed with lymphoma, forcing him to leave production of his upcoming television series The Old Man. Today, Bridges left a long post on his...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy