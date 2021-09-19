Four Motorists Injured Following Crash on Interstate 79
Three motorists were injured following a three car crash that occurred late last week on Interstate 79 in Jackson Township. According to State Police, traffic on Interstate 79 South was at a standstill just before 11am on Friday (September 17th). Authorities say that a 46-year-old Meadville did not observe that traffic was stopped, and struck another vehicle. Officials say that after the initial impact, a third vehicle was struck.wbut.com
Comments / 0