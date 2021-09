In a game where it was shorthanded and playing a feisty Penn offense, Maryland women’s soccer still remained deadlocked entering overtime. In the 97th minute, midfielder Loren Sefcik lofted a perfect pass over midfield to an in-stride Locksley. The ball bounced twice before it reached Locksley, who beat forward Ginger Fontenot to the ball. The forward gained possession, sprinting between Quaker defenders and into the box. Locksley rocketed one from just outside the 6-yard box after a great play, but the ball dinged off the post and the game remained tied.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO