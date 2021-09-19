CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maywood, NJ

Fake Chapter Records Celebrates Milestone with "The First 25 Years"

New Jersey Stage
New Jersey Stage
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(MAYWOOD, NJ) -- When he started Fake Chapter Records in his college dorm in NJ, Gilligan never imagined his label would be old enough to rent a car. On November 11th, 25 years to the day of the first cassette, Fake Chapter will release a retrospective comp, The First 25 Years in celebration of his diverse catalog of indie rock, power pop, punk, acoustic and more.

www.newjerseystage.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Amadhia

Three Lobed Recordings Celebrates 20 Years of Dreams and Drones

“I see myself as a kind of low-rent patron of the arts,” says Cory Rayborn, the founder and entire staff of Three Lobed Recordings, the North Carolina label that’s celebrating 20 years of repping the restless sounds of the American underground. “It’s a muscle,” he says of his label work, “you exercise it and get better with it.”
MUSIC
arcamax.com

The Fugees reuniting for first time in 15 years to celebrate 25th anniversary of 'The Score'

Ready or not, here they come – for the first time in 15 years. Hip-hop group The Fugees has announced that it is reuniting. The trio – comprised of original members Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel – announced Tuesday that they are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their seminal 1996 album, “The Score,” with a 12-city international tour.
MUSIC
New Jersey Stage

The Lumineers To Release "Brightside"

The Lumineers will release their new album, Brightside, on Friday, January 14, 2022 via Dualtone in the U.S. & Canada and Decca Records for the rest of the world; pre-orders are available now. Brightside is the fourth studio album by the 2x GRAMMY(R) Award-nominated band. “The song ‘Brightside’ was recorded...
New Jersey Stage

Kid Dad Releases "As Soon As America"

Kid Dad has released "As Soon As America" - the second single to be released from their upcoming EP 'Bloom' (out December 10, 2021 via Long Branch Records). It is the most daring release to date from the Paderborn, Germany band. The EP Bloom is a bouquet of five very...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Maywood, NJ
jambands

In NYC, Fugees Celebrate First Concert in 15 Years

Just days after announcing their surprise reunion, the Fugees took the stage at New York City’s Pier 17 on Sept. 23, performing their first show in 15 years. Of course, the concert started almost three hours late, but patient fans were rewarded with a 45-minute set consisting of cuts from Fugees landmark The Score.
MUSIC
San Francisco Weekly

Mushroom Celebrates its First LP in Over 10 Years

When critics try to describe Mushroom, they call upon labels like krautrock, free jazz, freakout, ambient and electronic. Launched in 1997 by drummer Pat Thomas, Mushroom is all of those things and none of them. The San Francisco instrumental collective played its first-ever gig at The Make Out Room; now, more than 24 years later, the group returns to that venue for a show in celebration of Songs of Dissent, its first album in more than a decade.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KGET 17

Tab Benoit show is World Records’ first concert in almost two years

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — “We need to get music back.”. That’s what World Records owner Pat Evans told me about how his venue has dealt with the pandemic. Friday night, starting at 7:30, music is back at World Records. The renowned Bakersfield music store and concert venue shuttered in the...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Variety

The Fugees’ Pop-Up Reunion Concert Wows New York Crowd — After a Three-Hour Wait

Although rumors about a Fugees reunion tour had been bubbling for days before it was actually announced on Tuesday, the news still made a splash: a multi-date international tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of the group’s galvanizing 1996 album “The Score” would be starting in a matter of weeks (see dates here), and would be officially introduced the next night at a pop-up show in New York at a location to be announced. And indeed, the group — Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel — and a big backing band did perform at the Roof at Pier 17 in a...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Letterman
Person
Lisa Loeb
Person
Miles Hunt
Variety

Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’ at 30: The Inside Story of the Album’s ‘Overnight’ Success

Every person who worked on Nirvana’s “Nevermind,” released 30 years ago today, says that the album basically broke itself, almost immediately taking on a life of its own in a way that could never have been planned — “Get out of the way and duck” was a phrase that record company executives said often at the time. But dozens of people were working at the top of their respective games to make sure that the band was heard and seen. Nirvana — Kurt Cobain, Krist Novoselic and Dave Grohl — did not come out of nowhere, as many seemed to think...
MUSIC
dreddsinfo.com

Kanye’s Friends Fear He May Be Suicidal After Drake’s Certified Lover Boy Release

Kanye West’s Friends Fear For His Mental Health After Drake’s ‘CLB’ Release. Kanye West and Drake recently reignited their feud with both prolific rappers throwing jabs at each other. Drake dissed him on Trippie Redd’s song ‘Betrayal‘ while Ye in response leaked Drizzy’s address and called him a nerd ass jock.
MUSIC
Billboard

Drake's Mom Is Sending the Sweetest Notes to Her 'Lover Boy' Ahead of His Album's Release

While Drake is the Certified Lover Boy, as the name of his upcoming album indicates, the Certified Mama's Boy is getting some pre-album release love from his mother. Sandi Graham has been sending him sweet notes each day before 6 God drops his sixth studio album on Friday (Sept. 3). On Tuesday, the rapper shared a rhyme from her that was addressed to "Lover Boy."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Sony Music#Fake Chapter Records#Ned S Atomic Dustbin#Underground Garage Radio#Sirius Xm Radio#The Bright Road#Canadian#The Wonder Stuff#Dryer#Dmbq#Board Of Education#Sixfiteens#Campbell
Rolling Stone

Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert Lead Third Annual Posty Fest

Post Malone has announced his third annual Posty Fest, with Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Uzi Vert joining the rapper at the Arlington, Texas, event. Set for October 30th and 31st outside the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, the two-day festival will also feature Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, $uicideboy$, Polo G, Rod Wave, Turnstile, Tyga, Kaash Paige, Flo Milli, and many more. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the festival will be held exclusively outdoors. Tickets for Malone’s hometown festival — the first Posty Fest since 2019, when it was only one day — are on sale now; check out the Posty Fest page for more information. Malone has spent the summer headlining a variety of music festivals, including Lollapalooza, Miami’s Rolling Loud, and the U.K.’s Reading and Leeds fests. He’s next set to perform at New York’s Governors Ball on September 24th through the 26th, although you can now bet on whether or not that festival takes place at all.
ARLINGTON, TX
NME

Elton John calls Metallica’s ‘Nothing Else Matters’ “one of the best songs ever written”

Elton John moved Metallica frontman James Hetfield to tears after calling the band’s track ‘Nothing Else Matters’ “one of the best songs ever written”. The rock outfit appeared on Thursday’s (September 9) instalment of The Howard Stern Show, to promote their new covers album ‘The Metallica Blacklist’. They were joined by Miley Cyrus for a performance of ‘Nothing Else Matters’, which she, John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, WATT and Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ drummer Chad Smith covered for the record.
MUSIC
Guitar Player

Hear Black Sabbath Cover "Smoke on the Water"

Black Sabbath may have ended their career with (sans drummer Bill Ward) their best-known, classic lineup of Ozzy Osbourne, electric guitar riff-master Tony Iommi, and bassist Geezer Butler in 2017. In the decades prior, however, the heavy metal pioneers went through a lot of drastic lineup changes. Though the band's...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Hard Rock Bands Of The 1970s

There’s just something about the raw energy of hard rock that really gets the blood flowing. Buzzing guitars, pounding drums, and screaming vocals combine to create some of the best, most heart-pounding music you’ll ever hear. Whether it was The Stooges searching and destroying in the ’60s or Guns n’ Roses welcoming us to the jungle in the ’80s, there’s no party like a hard rock party.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

SLASH, OZZY OSBOURNE, NIKKI SIXX, ICE-T And Others Pay Tribute To DAVE MUSTAINE On His 60th Birthday (Video)

MEGADETH frontman Dave Mustaine celebrated his 60th birthday onstage on Monday, September 13 during the band's concert at the Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts. After the audience sang "Happy Birthday" to the guitarist/vocalist, a five-minute video was played in which a number of other musicians shared their best wishes to Mustaine, including GUNS N' ROSES' Slash, Ozzy Osbourne, MÖTLEY CRÜE's Nikki Sixx, KORN's Brian "Head" Welch, Ice-T and members of LAMB OF GOD and TRIVIUM.
BOSTON, MA
New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Stage

297
Followers
1K+
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

NJ Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website and a monthly digital magazine.

 https://www.newjerseystage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy