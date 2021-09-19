Some players are even cheating in Call of Duty: Vanguard's beta test now
Call of Duty: Vanguard isn't even out yet, but players are already reporting that cheaters are out in force during this weekend's cross-platform beta test. The heavily advertised anti-cheat measures have yet to be introduced, of course - which means the cheat systems players use in Warzone and Modern Warfare 2019 are very likely still functional - but nonetheless, the prevalence of in-game cheating is once again dominating the game's reddit and social media pages.www.eurogamer.net
