A New ‘Lost Boys’ Movie Is Coming Soon

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Wednesday, Sept. 22 is unchanged from yesterday, with Denzel Washington's Safe House at No. 1 and the Romanian thriller The Father Who Moves Mountains in second. They're followed by the Netflix original movies Kate and Nightbooks in third and fourth.

