A New ‘Lost Boys’ Movie Is Coming Soon

By Matt Singer
 4 days ago
The Lost Boys have been found again. A few years after The CW tried to turn the iconic 80s teen vampire movie into a television series, Warner Bros. will now instead attempt to mount a new film version. The stars will be Noah Jupe from the A Quiet Place franchise and Jaeden Martell from the recent It films. The director is Jonathan Entwhistle, whose previous work includes the recent series The End of the F—ing World and I Am Not Okay With This.

