Ray G. Carter Sr. 1936-2021

O’FALLON, Ill. — Ray Gene Carter Sr., 84, formerly of Youngstown, died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at his residence. Born Nov. 12, 1936, in Youngstown, Ray was a nine-time letterwinner at North High School, where he participated in football, basketball, track and was captain of all their teams as a senior. In college, he played running back for the Youngstown State University Penguins from 1955 to 1958 and also ran track. He earned eight letters, participating in football and track. He set the school mark in the 100-yard dash at 9.7 and at 23-feet in the broad jump. As a junior in 1957, Ray was second on the team for rushing with 500 yards and five touchdowns. In 1959, he was named YSU’s Most Valuable Athlete and signed to play professional football for the Detroit Lions. At one time, Ray Carter was considered one of the fastest men in the state of Ohio.