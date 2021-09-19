SEC admits error in Penn State-Auburn game

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit has faith in Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei but believes the first-year starter needs reps to get settled. “DJ’s still, people expected him because he played against BC and Notre Dame and threw for however many yards, it was just like no problem, put DJ in,” Herbstreit said. “And I think it was a reality check on he is still a young kid. His future is bright but give him a chance to kind of get settled in and kind of get some reps like any human being needs. Can’t wait to see where he is mid-season in the ACC and where the whole [Clemson] offense is.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO