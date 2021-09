The Falcons really wanted to start the season strong against an opponent that finished 2020 just as poorly as they did. Yet, the arguably did the exact opposite, frustrating fans and making everyone second guess any optimism they had for the season. They can restore some hope with a positive showing against Tampa Bay, but is it in the cards? Let’s take a look at how our defense matches up with their offense.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO