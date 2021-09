One community manager on the official Blizzard Entertainment forums has clarified a few changes coming to the Support role in Overwatch 2. AndyB, the forum community manager, replied to a post asking fellow players what supports would look like in Overwatch 2. Silawatsi published their thoughts on Monday, Sept. 13, wondering what niche the characters would occupy on the field. With the team count downsizing from 6v6 to 5v5, it's inevitable that some roles would need to be shifted in order to compensate for the heavier load. Supports could be among the most affected.

RETAIL ・ 9 DAYS AGO