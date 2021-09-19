2826 28th St, SE

1st Open Sun 9/19 2-4pm. Masks REQUIRED for ALL at ALL times at this property. Thanks for complying to keep everyone safe. PRIMO Eastern Market location and a corner property with a large PRIVATE side yard make for a rare Hill find. This BRIGHT semi-detached 2BR/2BA home in the Capitol Hill Historic District has wood floors on the upper 2 levels, many lovely historic details, 2 fireplaces, and central AC. Open-feeling, while maintaining defined spaces, the main level has a living room at front with a bay nook and a woodburning fireplace. At back a spacious stainless and Silestone kitchen with 5 burner gas stove overlooks the living area through a large internal window and boasts a built-in corner desk. A side island opens to the dining area, basking in light from French doors. Step down to a long totally PRIVATE side yard that is sheltered by a wooden fence and mature plantings ringing it along the outside, with an historic iron fence along sidewalk (see easement note). The connecting lower level of the home has a bright family room with a bay nook and the 2nd woodburning fireplace, the 2nd full bathroom with granite topped vanity, (which also makes this area a nice guest suite), a closet, a nook underneath the stairs pre-plumbed for a wet bar, and large storage room with full size W/D.Upstairs on the 2nd floor are a skylit hall, 2 good-sized bedrooms with AMAZING closets, and a hall bathroom with tub and granite topped vanity. Outside there is a 3ft wide public easement on the East end of the property for the 100 block of 9th St SE neighbors access. It runs north from the iron gate on Independence, through wooden gate, and is a separate 3ft alleyway behind the wooden fence at 116 9th, between wooden fence and neighboring property. Enjoy living at the heart of the Hill, a 2 minute walk to the Market, 4 minutes to Trader Joes and Metro, and a short stroll to restaurants at Barracks Row and our neighborhood cultural center, The Hill Center at the Old Naval Hospital. Carpe Diem!

REAL ESTATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO