Prince George's County, MD

2826 28th St, SE

themunchonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! Large 3BR/1BA in Newly Renovated Building (Washer & Dryer in unit) - This building has been newly renovated and is situated on a large corner lot with plenty of green space. Easy access to all points within DC. These units come equipped with Refrigerator, Stove and Washer/Dryer. The new designer finishes Include new flooring and custom paint that make this apartment a great option for a new beginning. Easy application process and all programs are welcome!

www.themunchonline.com

themunchonline.com

5805 Fifer Drive

2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Alexandria Home - Property Id: 669311. Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Alexandria with extra storage space and enough yard for a garden. Just a few minutes walk to Huntington metro and neighborhood restaurants. 10-15 minute metro trip to Historic Old Town Alexandria, Eisenhower, and Del Ray.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
themunchonline.com

1230 13th Street, NW

Sutton Plaza: Newly Renovated Luxury 1BR in Logan Circle with Washer/Dryer in unit! HUGE Walk-in Closet! Great Sunlight! - Located at 1230 13th St NW right in the heart of Northwest Washington's Logan Circle. Renovated 1BR apartment, all utilities included. Renovated kitchen with dishwasher and granite. W/D in unit and...
WASHINGTON, DC
themunchonline.com

1608 E St NE Unit 2

Fresh and bright 2BR/2Bth near Capital Hill! - Renter's Warehouse proudly present to you this fresh and bright 2 Bed, 2 Bath apartment for rent located in Old City! The home features high-end finishes, stainless steel appliances, granite, ceramic tile, hardwood floors, and recessed lighting! Home receives ample amount of natural light! Stadium Armory Metro Station is less than a 15 minute walk away! Commuting to Capital Hill & Downtown DC is Breeze! Don't miss out! Application Fee: $60/person. Don’t wait!, this home won’t last! Available Now! Please call Renters Warehouse at (571) 297-2775 or email at leasing@rwdcnova.com for more information or to schedule a viewing.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
themunchonline.com

6964 Hawthorne Street

6964 Hawthorne Street - Fresh and ready to go. One bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse Condo. Hardwood flors downstairs and wall to wall carpeted bedroom. Your own washer/dryer in the unit. Central Air and Heat. Two parking spot permits. Water included. Grilling allowed out front. Gas and electric should average $70...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
themunchonline.com

15506 Symondsbury Way

One Bedroom & Bath - Furnished to Rent - Property Id: 158547. This spacious bedroom is fully furnished with its own bathroom, bed, closet, dressing unit, lamp table, fridge, and cable ready. The home is located in a quiet place, not far from US Route 301 - Crain Highway and...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
themunchonline.com

4328 Alabama Ave SE

Say hello to this bright 8 bed, 4 bath Fort Dupont home! Step inside from the large, welcoming front porch to a spacious interior, complete with tall ceilings and lots of windows for natural light. The backyard is perfect for outdoor get-togethers with friends. Recently renovated, the kitchen includes gorgeous marble countertops and stainless steel appliances. And don't worry, there's a new dishwasher too! This comfortable, multi-level home also offers an in-unit washer/dryer and A/C.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
themunchonline.com

646 Chesapeake St, SE

Charming 1 Bedroom in Washington Highlands area! - This vibrant community features 1, 2 bedroom apartment homes in the heart of the Washington Highlands neighborhood in SE. The spacious floor plans and urban finishes meet to provide you with the home you have always dreamed about. Be overwhelmed with our large apartment home layouts and ample closet space. Just a short distance from shopping, dining, and entertaining, this community has it all!
WASHINGTON, DC
themunchonline.com

2722 Connecticut Avenue, NW

Beautiful Studio Apartment Home - Studio apartment home coming available soon with ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. Come see this spacious studio apartment home with hardwood floors throughout. Just steps from the Woodley Park Metro stop on the Red Line. Come and take a tour! Shapiro & Company is a family-owned property management business providing the resident with the highest customer service available. Enjoy our onsite gym with Peloton bike, beautiful Woodley Park, and Rock Creek Park. Please call (202) 900-3239 x85, reply to this ad or check out our website at www.shapiroandcompany.com.
themunchonline.com

Now Offering Reduced Rent on a 1 Bedroom

Thames Point Apartments is located in the heart of Fells Point, a historic waterfront neighborhood of Baltimore City. Within a short walk to a multitude of shops, restaurants and pubs, and just minutes away from major highways. Our unique floor plans feature exposed brick and oak beams, along with modern conveniences you can expect in a luxurious apartment home. Call us today to set up your tour and discover why so many people choose Thames Point Apartments to be their homeCall TODAY to take advantage of this fabulous homeHOME FEATURESModern kitchen with energy efficient appliancesSpacious baths with designer mirrors and lightingPlush wall-to-wall carpetingPersonal washers and dryersCustom blinds providedPROPERTY AMENITIESAdditional storage available for rentPet Friendly Community- Restrictions Apply24 Hour Emergency MaintenanceProfessional Friendly StaffParking is always FREEOFFICE HOURS:Monday through Friday: 8:30am to 5:00pmSaturday: 10:00am to 5:00pmSunday: 12:00pm to 5:00pmwww.thamespointapts.com1900 Thames StreetBaltimore, MD 21231.
BALTIMORE, MD
themunchonline.com

7th Street South 7th Street South

Minutes to the Pentagon, Pentagon Row, Army Navy Club, Fort Myer, Crystal City, Clarendon, Ballston, Rosslyn, Shirlington, Falls Church, Baileys Crossroads, 7 Corners, Shirlington, Skyline area, Alexandria, & DC. Features: Private entrance, 2 bedrooms and a den, full size kitchen, full size washer / dryer, dining area, living room, closets.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
themunchonline.com

1149 Neal St Ne

Large Newly Renovated 2BR 1BA - Spacious, Newly Renovated 2BR 1BA rental (w/ CofO). Bright and sunny- lots of light. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile floor throughout, Large Jacuzzi tub. Long yard/lot with parking. Near Atlas Arts District; H Street Corridor and Gallaudet University. AVAILABLE NOW!. 12 OR 24...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
themunchonline.com

459 M St NW

Beautiful Studio Apartment Home - Logan Circle. Close to Metro. Available Now! - 459 M St NW, Apartment #B is located in the Logan Circle - Shaw neighborhood in the city of Washington, DC. Metro Bus Stop less than 2 minutes from property. The closest grocery stores are Safeway and B & M Food Store. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Busboys and Poets and A Baked Joint. Nearby restaurants include Sweetgreen, I Eat What I Want! Hospitality and Chipotle. This address can also be written as 459 M Street Northwest, Washington, Columbia 20001.
WASHINGTON, DC
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
themunchonline.com

3503 East West Highway

Renovated Classic 4/3.5 Chevy Chase Rambler - Dignified rambler with garage and great outdoor living space - ideally located just 5 miles from Embassy Row. Lower level features separate entrance and full suite with bedroom, bathroom, living room and kitchenette. Main level features vaulted ceilings, sunny living room w/fireplace, hardwood floors updated appliances in kitchen and separate dining room. Large master bedroom with en-suite walk-in shower and good closet space. One car garage and large driveway allows for plenty of off street parking. Enjoy entertaining and relaxing in the rear yard with huge sweeping rear deck or hide out inside the private, enclosed sun room. Easy access to downtown Bethesda, Friendship Heights, NW Washington and Embassy Row.
BETHESDA, MD
themunchonline.com

1825 Vernon St NW

Spacious 2 BR in Adams Morgan! - A DC classic building in the iconic Adams Morgan neighborhood. This apartment has two large bedrooms and 1 bath. It features wood floors, darling French doors, antique mantel and windows in every room! It's a short walk to the Dupont Circle Station and the amazing Sunday Farmers Market. Pet friendly building on a nice street close to so many fun spots on 18th NW like brunch at Tryst and Jack Rose Dining Salon. Apartment has central heat and air. Laundry facility in the basement. Hurry, this address is coveted and it won't last long! Managed by Watassa Management with online autopay and maintenance request entry. Utilities are separate.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

116 9TH Street SE

1st Open Sun 9/19 2-4pm. Masks REQUIRED for ALL at ALL times at this property. Thanks for complying to keep everyone safe. PRIMO Eastern Market location and a corner property with a large PRIVATE side yard make for a rare Hill find. This BRIGHT semi-detached 2BR/2BA home in the Capitol Hill Historic District has wood floors on the upper 2 levels, many lovely historic details, 2 fireplaces, and central AC. Open-feeling, while maintaining defined spaces, the main level has a living room at front with a bay nook and a woodburning fireplace. At back a spacious stainless and Silestone kitchen with 5 burner gas stove overlooks the living area through a large internal window and boasts a built-in corner desk. A side island opens to the dining area, basking in light from French doors. Step down to a long totally PRIVATE side yard that is sheltered by a wooden fence and mature plantings ringing it along the outside, with an historic iron fence along sidewalk (see easement note). The connecting lower level of the home has a bright family room with a bay nook and the 2nd woodburning fireplace, the 2nd full bathroom with granite topped vanity, (which also makes this area a nice guest suite), a closet, a nook underneath the stairs pre-plumbed for a wet bar, and large storage room with full size W/D.Upstairs on the 2nd floor are a skylit hall, 2 good-sized bedrooms with AMAZING closets, and a hall bathroom with tub and granite topped vanity. Outside there is a 3ft wide public easement on the East end of the property for the 100 block of 9th St SE neighbors access. It runs north from the iron gate on Independence, through wooden gate, and is a separate 3ft alleyway behind the wooden fence at 116 9th, between wooden fence and neighboring property. Enjoy living at the heart of the Hill, a 2 minute walk to the Market, 4 minutes to Trader Joes and Metro, and a short stroll to restaurants at Barracks Row and our neighborhood cultural center, The Hill Center at the Old Naval Hospital. Carpe Diem!
REAL ESTATE
Richmond.com

1733 N 28th St, Richmond City, VA 23223

FEAST YOUR EYES on this well maintained 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home located in the highly sought after Church Hill community. This immaculately kept home features beautiful hardwood floors, freshly painted walls, new carpet, and new tile floors. You have an option of rear or street parking. Located only minutes from downtown Richmond, enjoy fabulous restaurants, the Market on 25th, nearby parks, and highway access. BETTER HURRY BECAUSE THIS HOME WILL SELL QUICKLY.--
RICHMOND, VA
themunchonline.com

3945 Old Dominion Blvd.

Like New 2 Car Garage Town Home in Great Location! - Look no further! This like new brick front 2 car garage town home is minutes to everything!! Just off of I-95 and Glebe Road, you are close to the Pentagon, Crystal City, National Airport, the new Mark Center Building, etc. Hardwood floors on all levels. Upscale touches include granite, stainless appliances, ceramic tile baths, front loading washer/dryer, etc. Apply online @ www.riversidepropmgt.com.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

412 Onondio Circle SE

5 bedroom/ 3 Full bath 5 level split home on cul-de-sac in the town of Vienna outside of D.C in Fairfax County school district. This house is much bigger than it appears! Cunningham/Thoreau/Madison schools. Renovated and looks like a model home. Tons of natural light and recessed lighting. White kitchen with breakfast bar and eat-in area by bay window. The primary bedroom has 2 humungous walk-in closets! Bathrooms renovated with white cabinetry and quartz. Refinished hardwood floors on main level and in bedrooms. New carpet and paint. One wood burning fireplace and one gas fireplace. Sunroom with vaulted ceiling and skylights. Two laundry areas. Two expansive stone patios. Two large wood sheds. Fully fenced back yard and invisible fence. Vienna Woods Swim and Tennis club membership can transfer (10 year wait list). Backs to W & OD trail.
VIENNA, VA
themunchonline.com

7916 CANDLEWOOD DRIVE

Charming 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Brick Single Family Home In Sherwood Hall - Charming 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Brick Single Family Home In Sherwood Hall * Inviting Foyer * Cozy And Sun-Filled Living Room With Wood-Burning Fireplace And Custom Mantle * Formal Dining Room With French Doors Leading To Large Deck – Perfect For Entertaining * Spacious Bedrooms And Updated Bathrooms * Master Bedroom With Updated Dual Sink Vanity * Driveway And Off-Street Parking * Easy Access To Fort Hunt Road, Rt 1, Hybla Valley, Shops And Restaurants *
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
themunchonline.com

6603 Forbush Court

Charming Brick Front Townhome in Alexandria - In the heart of Kingstowne, this 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhouse with brick front is just minutes to the Springfield Metro Station. Complete with built in shelving and laminate flooring. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Assigned space with lots of extra parking available. Large brick patio made of concrete backs to common area. Easy access to 95/395/495 & Fairfax County Parkway.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

Comments / 0

