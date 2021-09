On Sept. 15, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law the controversial energy bill that had been the subject of debate for years. “While I wish I could have supported this bill to save the Byron Nuclear Plant, the fact is this energy package does more harm to the people of this state than it does to protect them," Sen. Dave Syverson (R-Cherry Valley) said in a press release. “The Governor and his allies have created a no-win situation with this energy proposal, holding Byron and other nuclear facilities hostage. Under this proposal, the only way Byron was to be allowed to remain open was if lawmakers supported the largest utility rate increase in Illinois history and awarded massive subsidies to wind and solar energy companies. Yet, even then, Byron will only remain open until 2028."

LABOR ISSUES ・ 3 DAYS AGO