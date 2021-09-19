CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

East Libyan Forces Say Two Helicopters Crash in Military Operation

Cover picture for the articleTRIPOLI (Reuters) - East Libyan forces said they lost two helicopters in a crash during a military operation on Sunday, after days of fighting with a formerly allied rebel group from Chad. The Libyan National Army (LNA) of eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar has been engaged since last week in battles...

spectrumnews1.com

At least 3 officers killed in military plane crash in Sudan

CAIRO (AP) — A Sudanese military plane crashed in the White Nile south of the capital, Khartoum, killing all onboard, authorities said on Friday. Authorities retrieved three bodies of officers, including a lieutenant colonel, the prime minister’s office said in a statement. Search efforts were still ongoing for others who...
US News and World Report

East Libyan Forces and Chadian Rebels Clash in Southern Libya

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - The Libyan National Army (LNA) of eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar clashed with Chadian rebel forces in the south of Libya on Tuesday and Wednesday, both sides said. The fighting underscores the risk of further instability in the Sahel region, where an array of groups operate across borders...
AFP

Libya's Haftar says suspends military role, ahead of polls

Libya's eastern strongman Khalifa Haftar said Wednesday he was suspending his military activities, a step which could lead to his candidacy in elections later this year. In a statement, Haftar said he had named an interim replacement as head of the self-proclaimed Libyan National Army until December 24, the date of the legislative and presidential vote. Temporarily elevating his chief-of-staff to the post "appears to be the informal announcement of his intention to run for president," Libya analyst Emadeddin Badi said in a tweet. Parliamentary speaker Aguila Saleh earlier this month ratified legislation governing the presidential ballot and which critics say bypassed due process to favour his ally Haftar.
ABC7 Los Angeles

Pilots ejected from military plane prior to crash, fire officials say

Three homes have been damaged after a military training aircraft crashed in Lake Worth, Texas, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department. The Navy T-45C Goshawk jet trainer aircraft crashed in the backyard of one of the homes, and the debris damaged the nearby structures, Lake Worth Fire Chief Ryan Arthur told reporters at a press conference Sunday afternoon.
US News and World Report

Libyan Parliament Speaker Says Election Plan Approved

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libya's eastern-based parliament speaker on Thursday signed a law allowing a presidential election to take place in December, though another body of state rejected the move, saying the legislation was flawed. Parliament speaker Aguilah Saleh has sent the law that would allow the Dec. 24 presidential election...
The Independent

B2 stealth bomber worth $2bn crash lands in Missouri

A US Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber worth $2bn crash landed at the Whiteman Air Force Base runway in Missouri on Tuesday.The bomber resorted to emergency landing at around 12.30 am on Tuesday after experiencing an “in-flight malfunction” during a routine training mission, Jennifer Greene, an air force spokesperson, told KMBC 9 News.The aircraft sustained some damage though there are no details available yet on the extent. No injuries or casualties have been reported so far and the crash landing did not result in a fire, local media reports said. An investigation has been ordered into the crash landing.The Federal Aviation Administration imposed a temporary flight restriction zone for six miles in all directions and about 8,000 feet from the ground after the accident. It is set to expire on 17 September.Counted among the deadliest aircraft in the United States’s military arsenal, the B2 bomber can deliver conventional and nuclear munitions. It accommodates two pilots — one in the left seat and a commander in the right seat.The entire fleet America’s B-2 bombers - there are 21 such aircraft ever manufactured for the US - has been stationed at the Whiteman Air Force Base since 17 December 1993.
New York Post

The transformation of Kabul, one month after the Taliban takeover

KABUL, Afghanistan — At the outset, the capital appears as though it is almost coming back to life: wooden carts overstuffed with fruits for sale underneath the searing sunshine, beaten-down cars clogging the dusty streets, beggars reaching out to grab your arm from behind the blue burqa and the smells of fresh kebabs and diesel mixing into a strange yet familiar scent.
dallassun.com

Russia to unveil the longest range sniper rifle in the world

The weapon will be able to hit targets up to 7 km away and is poised to change the whole sniper rifle market. Lobaev Arms corporation revealed in late August 2021 that it had completed the development of the first version of the DXL-5 sniper rifle - the longest shooting rifle in the world that will be able to hit targets up to seven kilometres away.
realcleardefense.com

Why Russia’s Massive Poseidon Nuclear Torpedo Is So Terrifying

Poseidon is massive — and basing the torpedo on the ocean floor could make it impossible to stop. The Russian Navy’s fearsome Poseidon torpedo is not only nuclear-armed, but it is also nuclear-powered. And it is massive — estimated at around 7 feet in diameter and around 100 tons, the torpedo foregoes a conventional high-explosive warhead in favor of a nuclear payload. By comparison, one of the United States Navy’s standard heavy-weight torpedos, the Mark 48, is a paltry 21 inches in diameter and about 3,500 pounds.
Daily Mail

Biden's warning to China: USS Wyoming test launches Trident II nuclear missiles off Cape Canaveral after Beijing warned of nuclear war risk over AUKUS submarine pact

The US Navy successfully conducted a scheduled two-missile test launch of un-armed life-extended Trident D5LE nuclear missiles from the USS Wyoming on Friday. The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, was floating off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida when it completed the test, which was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.
