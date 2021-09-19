CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

For Just $100 A Night, You Can Stay In A Covered Wagon At East Canyon State Park In Utah

By Beth Price-Williams
Only In Utah
Only In Utah
 4 days ago

A relaxing day exploring the rugged Utah landscape. Evening hours spent gazing at the starry sky. Does it get any better? It sure does. Fall asleep in a cozy bed tucked in a classic covered wagon for a one-of-a-kind camping adventure. If that sounds right up your alley, you’ll definitely want to add East Canyon State Park in Utah to your itinerary.

Journey back through the pages of time - or at least feel as though you have - when you check into one of the two charming covered wagons at East Canyon State Park in Morgan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ukyb_0c0vfRhJ00
Facebook/East Canyon State Park

Both wagons are fairly spacious, able to comfortably sleep up to four guests in the king bed and the bunk beds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ATyBW_0c0vfRhJ00
Facebook/East Canyon State Park

While you'll have to use campground facilities for the bathroom and showers, your covered wagon will have a small dining area. Zap meals in the microwave or outdoors over the fire pit or on the gas grill.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kYVV4_0c0vfRhJ00
Utah State Parks

Each covered wagon also has its own outdoor picnic table, perfect for having a meal. The wagon comes with a small table and stools if you feel like eating indoors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jmes9_0c0vfRhJ00
Utah State Parks

East Canyon State Park also features cozy yurts, ideal if you have a group. The yurts sleep up to eight guests and offer such amenities as bunk beds and a futon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3edz96_0c0vfRhJ00
Facebook/East Canyon State Park

For a really unique camping adventure, book one of the hammock sites. Each site fits eight hammocks. If you've always wanted to fall asleep under the stars, you've found the most unique way to do it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vK5ZQ_0c0vfRhJ00
Facebook/East Canyon State Park

The state park also offers rental cabins and an RV trailer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4faSkj_0c0vfRhJ00
Facebook/East Canyon State Park

During the day, explore the park on a picturesque hiking trail, or spend time on the water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rTWLd_0c0vfRhJ00
Facebook/East Canyon State Park

Learn more and book a covered wagon on the official website of East Canyon State Park . Or, go here for Facebook.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gAFUz_0c0vfRhJ00
Facebook/East Canyon State Park

Have you camped at East Canyon State Park in Utah? Share your experience in the comments! Then ask yourself: how brave am I? Are you brave enough to spend a night or two at Moon Lake in Utah , the state’s most haunted campground?

The post For Just $100 A Night, You Can Stay In A Covered Wagon At East Canyon State Park In Utah appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 0

Related
Only In Utah

An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In Utah Costs Less Than $100 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time

For a unique getaway that’ll make you feel as if you’re “home on the range,” check out Knotty Pine, a secluded cabin located on a wheat farm near Monticello, Utah. Along with being a unique place to stay, Knotty Pine is a rustic cabin decorated to look like the old west. There’s also an old-fashioned […] The post An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In Utah Costs Less Than $100 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time appeared first on Only In Your State.
UTAH STATE
Only In Utah

Some Of The Best Crispy Fried Seafood In Utah Can Be Found At Bucket O’ Crawfish

For an amazing fried seafood dinner that includes catfish, shrimp, and much more, head to Bucket O’ Crawfish in West Valley, Utah. As stated in the restaurant’s name, Bucket O’Crawfish is the place to go for a traditional seafood boil too. But, if you’re not in the mood for fresh crab, shrimp, and crawfish, treat yourself to some scrumptious classics like calamari or fish and chips. There’s even a Fried Dungeness Cluster on the menu too!
UTAH STATE
Only In Utah

You Can Stay With Farm Animals At A Little Peace Of Country Farm Life In Utah

Have you ever dreamed of living far from the hustle and bustle of city life, on a quaint farm surrounded by friendly farm animals? If that sounds like a tiny piece of paradise to you or if you’re just hunting for a unique place to get away, you can’t go wrong at A Little Peace of Country Farm Life in Utah. The cozy Airbnb is perfect for a getaway any time of the year.
UTAH STATE
Only In Utah

Enjoy A Unique Glassblowing Experience At Red Flower Studios In Utah

If you’ve always wanted to tap into your creativity, how about arranging a glassblowing experience the next time you’re in Park City, Utah? At Red Flower Studios, you’ll delve right into learning and practicing the art of glassblowing. This includes melting the glass in the oven and designing your creation before it cools down. Of course, you’ll get to take your artwork home with you too!
PARK CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Lifestyle
City
Morgan, UT
State
Utah State
Only In Utah

Kodachrome Basin State Park Is A Hidden Gem Park In Utah That Is Perfect For Your Next Outing

Discovering a hidden gem sometimes feels like we’ve hit the jackpot. After all, those of us who have lived in Utah for a long time probably know every inch of our beloved state. Next time you’re up for an outdoor adventure in a spot that certainly doesn’t get the same well-deserved attention as other Utah state parks, make your way to Kodachrome Basin State Park.
UTAH STATE
Only In Utah

Take A Beautiful Fall Foliage Road Trip To See Utah Autumn Colors

Utah has a brief but glorious fall foliage season. However, during this time, all around the Beehive State there are reds, oranges, and yellows that are breathtaking. To see some of the best fall foliage in Utah, take this road trip for a wonderful day with your camera. The trip is under 100 miles and […] The post Take A Beautiful Fall Foliage Road Trip To See Utah Autumn Colors appeared first on Only In Your State.
UTAH STATE
Only In Utah

See The Tallest Waterfall In Utah At Provo Canyon

Bridal Veil Falls is a breathtaking 607-foot waterfall in Provo Canyon, Utah that attracts visitors from near and far. Along with being the tallest waterfall in Utah, the hike leading up to it is also impressive. Since the 1.4-mile trail heading to the waterfall is rated easy, Bridal Veil Falls is a great destination for […] The post See The Tallest Waterfall In Utah At Provo Canyon appeared first on Only In Your State.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canyon#Covered Wagon#Camping#The Wagon#Rv
Only In Utah

Goblin’s Lair Trail Is A Hike In Utah That Leads To A Secret Canyon

A big part of the attraction of Utah’s Goblin Valley State Park is how the iconic hoodoos come into view so soon. Yet for visitors who want more of a hiking and sightseeing challenge, with some surprises and even greater rewards, the Goblin’s Lair Trail is the ticket. Also known as the Chamber of the […] The post Goblin’s Lair Trail Is A Hike In Utah That Leads To A Secret Canyon appeared first on Only In Your State.
UTAH STATE
Only In Utah

Cuddle The Most Adorable Rescued Farm Animals At The Farm At Gardner Village In Utah

Do you love supporting animal rescues, and also love petting zoos? This spot is doing great things for rescued farm animals and also providing adorable cuddles to the public. Come sink your hands into some fur at this adorable farm. It’s a must-see for your future road trip bucket list, if you don’t live in […] The post Cuddle The Most Adorable Rescued Farm Animals At The Farm At Gardner Village In Utah appeared first on Only In Your State.
UTAH STATE
Only In Utah

Dimple Dell Regional Park Is A Unique Dog-Friendly Destination In Utah Perfect For An Outdoor Adventure

Dimple Dell Regional Park is a massive park spanning over 600 acres in Sandy, Utah. Aside from being a beautiful destination to enjoy local scenery, the park has over 15 miles of trails, ranging from easy to difficult, for you and your pup to hike during a day outing. Because you’ll be sharing the trail […] The post Dimple Dell Regional Park Is A Unique Dog-Friendly Destination In Utah Perfect For An Outdoor Adventure appeared first on Only In Your State.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
Only In Utah

Wake Up On Top Of A Mountain At This Draper Airbnb In Utah

Have you had the pleasure of waking up to sunshine and a panoramic view of dazzling mountains for miles? You can do just that at this Mountain Top Retreat rental on Airbnb. Located atop a mountain in the Wasatch Range, this Airbnb is located between Salt Lake City and Provo in a safe, mountaintop neighborhood […] The post Wake Up On Top Of A Mountain At This Draper Airbnb In Utah appeared first on Only In Your State.
UTAH STATE
Only In Utah

Panguitch KOA Holiday Is A Log Cabin Campground In Utah That May Just Be Your New Favorite Fall Destination

In many places across the country, camping is a summertime activity; once the leaves turn, the weather makes overnight stays in the great outdoors uncomfortable, to say the least! Southern Utah offers some of the best camping during fall months, and this little log cabin campground in Panguitch offers some nice accommodations, surrounded by incredible outdoor recreation.
UTAH STATE
Only In Utah

Hickman Bridge Trail In Utah Leads To A Natural Bridge With Unparalleled Views

As adventurers, we are always looking for the next big thing. We want the highest mountains, the steepest cliffs, the most challenging trails, all so we can get to the top of that peak and look down at what we have accomplished and remember that being present with nature is the most effective method of […] The post Hickman Bridge Trail In Utah Leads To A Natural Bridge With Unparalleled Views appeared first on Only In Your State.
UTAH STATE
Only In Utah

Fort Buenaventura In Utah Is A Mountain Man Paradise

There are special places all over the Beehive State where visitors can step back in time and experience what life was like long before the pioneers arrived. In Ogden, you’ll find Fort Buenaventura. It’s a pretty park, but also the site of a replica fort that was originally build in 1846.
UTAH STATE
Only In Utah

These 20 Waterfalls in Utah Will Take Your Breath Away

Hiking in Utah can be a hot, dusty, sweaty affair. But, when your hike includes a waterfall (or two, or three!), you’re rewarded with a cool mist and the beauty of cascading water set against Utah’s gorgeous scenery. No matter where you are in the Beehive State, you can easily find the best waterfalls near […] The post These 20 Waterfalls in Utah Will Take Your Breath Away appeared first on Only In Your State.
UTAH STATE
Only In Utah

Don’t Miss One Of The Biggest Mountain Festivals In Utah This Year, Midway Swiss Days

Midway is a small Utah town that’s home to around 5,400 people – many of whom are of Swiss heritage. Every year, the town hosts its Swiss Days celebration, and it’s one of the Beehive State’s largest mountain festivals. Check out the calendar of events and learn more about this year’s Swiss Days festival, then […] The post Don’t Miss One Of The Biggest Mountain Festivals In Utah This Year, Midway Swiss Days appeared first on Only In Your State.
UTAH STATE
Only In Utah

This 2.5-Mile Trail In Utah Leads To Two Waterfalls And Moss-Covered Cliffs

Utah’s Wasatch Mountains provide some of the state’s most stunning scenery, and for many residents, this pretty paradise is right in our backyards! Mount Timpanogos is truly impressive, towering over Utah Valley at 11,749 feet. You don’t have to hike all the way to the summit to enjoy the views; there’s a trail that’s just […] The post This 2.5-Mile Trail In Utah Leads To Two Waterfalls And Moss-Covered Cliffs appeared first on Only In Your State.
UTAH STATE
Only In Utah

Only In Utah

1K+
Followers
360
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Utah is for people who LOVE the Beehive State. We publish one Utah article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy