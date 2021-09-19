For Just $100 A Night, You Can Stay In A Covered Wagon At East Canyon State Park In Utah

A relaxing day exploring the rugged Utah landscape. Evening hours spent gazing at the starry sky. Does it get any better? It sure does. Fall asleep in a cozy bed tucked in a classic covered wagon for a one-of-a-kind camping adventure. If that sounds right up your alley, you’ll definitely want to add East Canyon State Park in Utah to your itinerary.

Journey back through the pages of time - or at least feel as though you have - when you check into one of the two charming covered wagons at East Canyon State Park in Morgan.

Both wagons are fairly spacious, able to comfortably sleep up to four guests in the king bed and the bunk beds.

While you'll have to use campground facilities for the bathroom and showers, your covered wagon will have a small dining area. Zap meals in the microwave or outdoors over the fire pit or on the gas grill.

Each covered wagon also has its own outdoor picnic table, perfect for having a meal. The wagon comes with a small table and stools if you feel like eating indoors.

East Canyon State Park also features cozy yurts, ideal if you have a group. The yurts sleep up to eight guests and offer such amenities as bunk beds and a futon.

For a really unique camping adventure, book one of the hammock sites. Each site fits eight hammocks. If you've always wanted to fall asleep under the stars, you've found the most unique way to do it.

The state park also offers rental cabins and an RV trailer.

During the day, explore the park on a picturesque hiking trail, or spend time on the water.

Learn more and book a covered wagon on the official website of East Canyon State Park . Or, go here for Facebook.

Have you camped at East Canyon State Park in Utah? Share your experience in the comments! Then ask yourself: how brave am I? Are you brave enough to spend a night or two at Moon Lake in Utah , the state’s most haunted campground?

