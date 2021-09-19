Kyle Larson Conquers Bristol, Playoff Field Reduced to 12

Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN — September 18, 2021. “It’s Bristol Baby” and the excitement of a playoff elimination race makes Saturday night under the lights at the “The Last Great Colosseum” a real treat for NASCAR Fans. The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race from Bristol Motor Speedway is always a popular event on the schedule. As they did in 2020, NASCAR placed Bristol as the first elimination race of the playoffs where the postseason drivers will be cut from 16 to 12 prior to the next round. Uping the ante for drivers where the term “bump and run” has always been a part of the track legend.