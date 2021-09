The Cincinnati Bengals are starting to look like an AFC North contender in 2021, but the preview of how their season turns out comes down to how well they protect their franchise quarterback coming off a gruesome knee injury. There’s a lot to like about the offense, but a few fatal flaws prevent this team from competing in 2021. There are also exterior factors that should preclude them from a playoff push this season.

