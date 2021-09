Like the Illini men’s golf team, the women’s golf team is on a level on its own. Last season, after finishing in the top-five once, Illinois starts this season with three players named to the 2021-22 Big Ten golfers to watch list. Seniors Kornkamol Sukaree and Crystal Wang and junior Siyan Chen were three of the 42 golfers put on the preseason watch list.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO