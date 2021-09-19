CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crowds Flock to Champs-Elysees During Paris Car-Free Day

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) - Crowds of Parisians and tourists strolled along the Champs-Elysees avenue on Sunday as a car-free day removed most of the traffic from the French capital's usually busy streets. Pedestrians wandering along the most famous thoroughfare in Paris could view the Arc de Triomphe in its temporary guise...

During her tenure as mayor of Paris, "Anne Hidalgo has opened linear parks in the old highways along the Seine, phased out diesel cars in the city, opened bus lanes, raised parking meter prices, and plowed bike lanes down hundreds of streets." The city eliminated cars from even more areas as the pandemic hit, and there are plans to pedestrianize the famous Champs-Elysées.
