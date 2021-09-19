CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Dragon Star Varnir review

By Lyle Carr
godisageek.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy history with the games of Idea Factory is spotty at best. The JRPG giant has a (fairly justified) reputation for publishing games packed with “fan service”, often to the detriment of the final product. That isn’t to say they haven’t brought out some good titles though, with games like Death End re;Quest 2 shining in a sea of Neptunia games. I was intrigued to see what side of the pervert coin Dragon Star Varnir would fall on, especially now it’s got a new Switch port.

www.godisageek.com

Comments / 0

Related
thedigitalfix.com

Dungeons & Dragons star calls fantasy movie “action-packed” and “funny as hell”

After the disappointing 2000 adaptation of the classic tabletop roleplaying game, Dungeons and Dragons, it seemed like the Forgotten Realms would never get its big and wholly deserved Hollywood moment. However, just like a Cleric casting True Resurrection on their cursed party, it looks like the new Dungeons and Dragons movie will rectify past cinematic mistakes. In a recent interview with Collider, actor Justice Smith has hinted that the upcoming fantasy movie won’t disappoint.
MOVIES
trekcore.com

STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS Review — “An Embarrassment of Dooplers”

“An Embarrassment of Dooplers” marks the halfway point of Star Trek: Lower Decks’ second season, an episode that tackles the two main character storylines head-on — the lingering tension between Boimler and Mariner regarding his transfer to the Titan, and Rutherford’s frustration with his own memory loss following last year’s injury — while also reminding the Cerritos’ senior staff that their plucky ship still doesn’t get the respect they desire.
TV & VIDEOS
lrmonline.com

Shang-Chi & What If…? Zombies Review: This Is What Dreams Are Made Of – Alien Dragons And Gore | Marvel Multiverse Mayhem

Shang-Chi & What If…? Zombies Review: This Is What Dreams Are Made Of – Alien Dragons And Gore | Marvel Multiverse Mayhem. Marvel’s What If…? is here. What If Zombies happened in the MCU? Well, it’d be really f***ed up! However, it’s also really awesome and fun to see. Also, Shang-Chi was a really good movie and the guys give their review of that too! What’s next for the MCU? No idea, but we’ll be here on MMMayhem to talk about it!
MOVIES
Beaumont Enterprise

Review: 3 generations of women star in 'The Spectacular'

"The Spectacular" by Zoe Whittall (Ballantine) Zoe Whittall’s “The Spectacular” follows three generations of women as they navigate love, life, and motherhood. It’s 1997 and Missy is a 22-year-old rock star who struggles with drug addiction. She is determined to party like the male members of her band, but she can think of nothing worse than getting pregnant while on tour —and she’ll do anything she can to make sure that doesn’t happen.
YOGA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dragon Star Varnir#Idea Factory#Jrpg#Dlc
Space.com

LEGO Star Wars AT-ST Raider review

An ideal way to get your hands on The Mandalorian, Cara Dune and more at an affordable price, the Lego Star Wars AT-ST Raider is an enjoyable build that will feel familiar to Lego Star Wars collectors. While some stability issues and a lack of Baby Yoda might be enough to put some off, at $49.99, it’s one of the best value for money sets in the Lego Star Wars line.
STAR WARS
IGN

Great Dragon

You'll hunt this Gigant during the sub-quest Claiming a Bounty in Viscint. Exit to the Traslida Highway and mark the quest as priority. Check the map so you can get as close to the dragon as you can, then fight the Boars directly below it. The ruckus will soon lure the gigant into joining the fray.
VIDEO GAMES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S “Together With You (Well, If We Get Along)”

Tohru and Elma tell Kobayashi the story of how they met and traveled together until they eventually parted ways due to their differences. Later, Ilulu starts working at a candy shop after being recommended by Tohru to look for a job. And wouldn’t you know it? Taketo Aida, the grandson of the shop’s owner, is tasked to teach Ilulu the ways of her new occupation and the two quickly become close…
COMICS
MetalSucks

Video: Metallica Read 1-Star Amazon Reviews of The Black Album

Metallica’s self-titled 1991 album, often called The Black Album, remains insanely commercially successful to this day, shifting thousands of copies every week. That’s been at the forefront lately in light of its 30th anniversary this year, which the band are celebrating with a super-duper-deluxe edition re-release that came out this past Friday, September 10.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
IGN

Knights of Sidonia: Love Woven in the Stars Review

Knights of Sidonia: Love Woven in the Stars is now showing in theaters in the United States and Canada. Knights of Sidonia: Love Woven in the Stars is a direct sequel to the second season of the anime inspired by Tsutomu Nihei's sci-fi epic in feature film form. It's been six years since the anime concluded, but Love Woven in the Stars is content to pick right back up where the story left off. The result is no less than a visually dazzling spectacle that valiantly works to adapt Nihei's unique style. Unfortunately, it's also a rushed, somewhat messy conclusion to a series that falters when trying to offer a neat wrap-up for such a complex narrative. However, what's here is still very much worth watching and enjoyable in its own right.
COMICS
godisageek.com

The Amazing American Circus review

It’s been a few years, but I love going to the circus. Walking into the Big Top is just a magical experience, with the smell of popcorn and the excitement of the crowd. Whether there to watch a trapeze artist soar through the skies or a skillful juggler throw burning sticks around, I’ve never left a circus feeling disappointed. Throughout history the humble circus has entertained the masses, but we’ve come a long way from Freak Shows and lion taming. The Amazing American Circus celebrates the wild past of these great variety shows, in a truly unique deck building management game.
PERFORMING ARTS
godisageek.com

Aragami 2 review

Sometimes a game is such a pleasure to play that you forget about the woefully generic story. Generally, if you enjoy the gameplay so much, it doesn’t matter, right? In Aragami 2’s case, the rivalry between the Kurotsuba and Akatsuchi does little to keep you engaged. It becomes more of a set-up for why you do what you do. Honestly, I was so enthralled with disposing of enemies that I didn’t even pay much attention to it. Maybe that’s not a good thing, or you wanted an epic tale of death, deceit, and redemption. Wherever you fall, there’s no denying that running across rooftops and dispatching bad guys is where this game is at its most thrilling.
VIDEO GAMES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Getter Robo Arc “The Dragons Descendant”

Takuma and the gang get sent on a secret mission to the Dinosaur Empire after Sho Tachibana shows up. She was there to pick up Kamui when he was a child with Jin. It looks like she’s running the show now. Meanwhile, the navy attacks some invading forces but the missiles they fire get sent back to them through a teleporter. A mysterious robot shows up covered in shadows. While charging up a big attack the shadows dissipate revealing the robot to be Shin Getter.
COMICS
massivelyop.com

MMO Week in Review: Elder Scrolls, End of Dragons, and Endwalker

Guild Wars 2 continued its rollout of major End of Dragons reveals this past week, including three new elite specs as we head into the upcoming second beta, which includes DX11 testing. Plus: Mortal Online 2 scrapped its early access plans and pushed launch to 2022, EverQuest II announced Visions...
VIDEO GAMES
godisageek.com

Win a Lost in Random bundle and copy of the game

If you have been keeping up with all things in the world of indie games this year, you’ll notice that EA Originals has had a stellar time of it with It Takes Two, and Knockout City. The latest in that run is Lost in Random, which just hit every format you can think of (including Switch), and scored a superb 8/10 in our review.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Star Wars: Visions Video Review

All nine episodes of Star Wars: Visions debut on Disney+ on Sept. 22. Spoiler-free review by Julia Rago. Star Wars: Visions is an action-packed jaunt through the Star Wars universe that puts a new spin on the well-worn franchise. With breathtaking animation in a wide variety of visual styles, Visions should please both avid anime watchers and casual fans. The plots may start to blend together if viewed all at once, but they're still highly enjoyable. Maybe just split up the episodes and watch one on your lunch break or as a pre-show to your Friday night viewing of Empire Strikes Back.
COMICS
godisageek.com

Severed Steel review

Recently I’ve played some pretty interesting first-person action games. BPM: Bullets Per Minute mixed blasting with rhythm; Ghostrunner swapped gun for katana, and cover for momentum; and SuperHOT: Mind Control Delete took precision gunfights to another level. So when I saw the trailer for Severed Steel, a game from Greylock Studio that essentially cherry picks elements from all three and more besides, I was intrigued.
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Fever Dream’: Film Review | San Sebastian 2021

Terror and beauty have been onscreen partners many times. But in Fever Dream, a film that lives up to its name, their connection is inextricable and eerie, shaped and propelled by an uncanny sense of emergency. Setting Claudia Llosa’s chilling new feature apart is how thoroughly it plants the viewer within its story’s emotional churn. And it wastes no time, plunging us straight into a disorienting sense of crisis in its opening seconds: A woman, seemingly paralyzed, describes in voiceover the feeling of something wormlike within her body as she’s dragged over brush by a young boy. Whether he’s taking...
MOVIES
Fox40

City of Dragons

National best-selling author Jaimal Yogis signs his new graphic novel. Grace and her friends must protect a newly hatched dragon from mysterious evildoers. When grace moves to Hong Kong with her mom and new stepdad, her biggest concern is making friends at her fancy new boarding school. But when a mysterious old woman gifts her a dragon egg during a field trip, Grace discovers that the wonderful stories of dragons she heard when she was a young girl might actually be real–especially when the egg hatches overnight.
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy