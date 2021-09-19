Dragon Star Varnir review

Sometimes a game is such a pleasure to play that you forget about the woefully generic story. Generally, if you enjoy the gameplay so much, it doesn’t matter, right? In Aragami 2’s case, the rivalry between the Kurotsuba and Akatsuchi does little to keep you engaged. It becomes more of a set-up for why you do what you do. Honestly, I was so enthralled with disposing of enemies that I didn’t even pay much attention to it. Maybe that’s not a good thing, or you wanted an epic tale of death, deceit, and redemption. Wherever you fall, there’s no denying that running across rooftops and dispatching bad guys is where this game is at its most thrilling.

