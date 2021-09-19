CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kid Dad Releases "As Soon As America"

 5 days ago
Kid Dad has released "As Soon As America" - the second single to be released from their upcoming EP 'Bloom' (out December 10, 2021 via Long Branch Records). It is the most daring release to date from the Paderborn, Germany band. The EP Bloom is a bouquet of five very...

#Long Branch Records
New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Stage

ABOUT

NJ Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website and a monthly digital magazine.

 https://www.newjerseystage.com

