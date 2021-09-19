CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

7009 E Acoma Dr #1150

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFurnished Rental - 3 Month Minimum - Highly sought after single level condo. Close to Kierland and the walking distance to the Scottsdale Quarter. This condo features a spacious living room, and a large upgraded kitchen. Tons of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. Large master with King bed, walk in closet and private bathroom. Guest bedroom has King Bed, large closet and entrance to the guest bathroom. This home has a private patio. Just steps to the pools, spa and fitness room. 3 MONTH MINIMUM. $2400 MAY TO OCT (NO UTILITIES). $3800 NOV TO APR. ALSO AVAIL FOR ANNUAL RENTAL (WITHOUT UTILITIES) $2400/MONTHLY ON ANNUAL LEASE. (Available now until December 30, 2021, Available after June 1, 2022)

207 S. 3rd Street

**REMODELED APARTMENT IN THE HEART OF AVONDALE** - Come check out this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment located near Dysart Rd and Van Buren St. All of the units in this building have been updated. This unit has over 1100 sf of living space spread over a great room, kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms & a full size washer hookup. There is tile flooring throughout the unit which makes cleaning a breeze! Considering the size of the units, the kitchen and the great room are spacious. This building is only minutes away from Phoenix Goodyear Airport, and a couple miles South of I-10. Don’t delay and apply today!
3228 S 81st Drive

West Phoenix Retreat - This home has room to live, work, and play in this spacious 2150 sq ft home. With a full tile main floor and open design, spacious bedrooms, and a low maintenance back yard. This one won't last long!. *Tenants will be enrolled in the HVAC Filter...
123 N Robson

Beautiful Community - Renovated Apartments!!! - Live at Sunnybrook and enjoy Downtown Mesa’s best-kept secret. Located just minutes from the Valley Metro Light Rail off Main Street, Sunnybrook has lush landscaping and beautifully renovated apartment homes featuring wood-inspired plank flooring, custom two-tone paint, brushed nickel fixtures, and designer kitchens with brand new cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer in home!
29939 N 134th Dr

Furnished Rental - Trilogy 55+ - Step inside to find a clean & pristine home! Staggered floor tile throughout – no carpet! Extremely desirable GOURMET KITCHEN features. Upgraded raised panel maple cabinets w/roll-outs, granite counters, Stainless Hood, under cabinet lighting & a French door refrigerator. Entertain in the over-sized dining room with custom built-in lighted glass shelves. Great room with surround sound speakers overlooks the park-like backyard. Slider to the patio creates an extension to the home! Step outside & enjoy an over-sized private yard with water fountain & views! Home is furnished. Winter Rate $5500 (utilities included). If 30 day rental, a pass may be purchased separately by the tenant for Trilogy amenities. Available December 1, 2021 through January 31, 2022. February 2022 is also possible. (Flexible start/end dates - please inquire)
8245 N 27th Ave

Experience what True Living should be - Trilogy - This home comes adorned with dark rose wood cabinets with soft touch drawers. Deep black and rose accents on the granite throughout your home. Recessed lighting, high neck faucets and energy star appliances are just a few of the finer touches you will experience. Full size washer and dryer, bow front tub and shower curtain with crisp clean lighting accent your new modern home.
2006 N 51st St

2BR NEWLY RENOVATED!!! - These newly renovated 2 bedrooms/1-bathroom apartments will be available for move in July 1, 2021. The apartment features a new washer/dryer in unit, new appliances, countertops, and flooring. TOP FLOOR AVAILABLE. The Duff Apartments (previously 51st St Apartments) are located at 2006 N 51st St in...
PHOENIX, AZ
5174 North 83rd Street

Fully Furnished 2-Bedroom + 2-Bathroom + Private Patio + Community Pool - Beautiful fully furnished 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom with a private, Saltillo-tiled patio. Walk into a cozy living room that leads back to the kitchen with laundry just off the kitchen for convenience. Behind the kitchen is the formal eating area with a wine refrigerator; perfect for enjoying a glass on the private patio on a warm, Arizona evening. Master bedroom has a beautiful, upgraded en-suite bathroom and roomy, walk-in closet with custom organizational units. The Chateau de Vie community includes a community pool and front yard landscaping.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
1055 W. 5TH ST #9

Great 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath Town Home. Located near University and Hardy. - Located in Cape Cod style complex, Tile Entry, Both Bedrooms and separate Full bath upstairs. 1/5 Bath is downstairs near Kitchen. Very convenient to ASU. Assistive Pets only. No smoking inside Townhome. This property is offered by...
5041 N 13th Ave

Too good to last - Partially remodeled home on a larger corner shady lot in a great part of Central Phoenix. Light rail is nearby as is Southern Rail restaurant! Three bedrooms, two baths, nice open kitchen with dining area, granite countertops and new cabinets. Fenced yard, one car carport and separate laundry area. Rent does not include 2.3% sales tax to State of AZ. Applicants must have minimum 700 FICO Score and 3 X Monthly rent for income. Applications are online at www.NESTPMGT.com.
3301 West Loma Lane

2 Bedroom + 1.75 Bath with Balcony - This cute 2-bedroom, 1.75 bathroom features a 1-car garage and 1 assigned outdoor parking spot along with in-unit laundry. Both bedrooms feature carpet and living area features tile throughout. Enjoy having your own laundry that is conveniently located in-unit. A private balconymakes it easy to enjoy the beautiful Arizona evenings. This community features a pool, multiple biking and walking paths, and green spaces to enjoy.
510 W. University Dr. #118

AFFORDABLE TEMPE CONDO AVAILABLE SOON! - Affordable lower level unit close to the heart of downtown Tempe and the ASU campus. All appliances including washer and dryer and small private patio in rear. Water not included and no pets. Fees:. Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195. City rental tax -...
1117 E. 8th St.

Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bath right in the heart of the ASU Campus - Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bath right in the heart of the ASU Campus. Walk to class, the light rail stop, baseball, football, track and basketball games. These units are loaded with granite counter tops, black appliances, tile, new carpet and stacked washer and dryer. Water and trash included, no pets.
240 W Juniper Ave Unit 1118

4-bedroom condo with garage by downtown Gilbert - Call Travis to view 480-241-1621. Great Location by downtown Gilbert for this 4-bedroom, 3-bath, 2-car garage condo built in 2017 and lightly lived in. Gated community with 2 pools, gym, playground! Main level has 2-car garage & 1 master bedroom. Second level has great room, kitchen, 2nd master bedroom, large windows with a view of the Gilbert Water Tower. Balcony overlooks common area, volleyball court and tot lot play area. Third floor has loft, bedrooms and bathroom. This is in a prime location in Gilbert AND in the community. Walk or bike ride to downtown Gilbert restaurants. Water included in the rent. Tenant pays for electric only. $2300/month rent + 3.5% privilege use tax & tenant admin fee ($80.50) = $2380.50. Security/Cleaning deposit $2400. No pets preferred. $40 application fee per adult. Proof of income must show earnings of 3 times the rent. No past rental collections on credit report allowed. No smoking allowed. Call Travis to view 480-241-1621.
City 15 Apartments

City 15 is perfectly situated in the heart of the bustling Camelback corridor, this central Phoenix apartment community is within a short distance of countless dining, recreation and shopping options. City 15 is also just minutes from the Biltmore area shopping and dining and minutes from the interstate 51. We...
3215 W Villa Rita Dr

2-bed SFH 1 car garage N Phoenix - Single story 2-bed, 1-bath SFH in N Phoenix. Just under 1,000 sf home with tile floors throughout. Windows were just replaced with dual-pane low-e windows. Garage door, opener just replaced as well as security door. The exterior of home was just repainted. Inside new blinds, fans, fixtures and hardware. In bath new vanity, counter, faucet, mirror. Dual tone paint in beds and living. Ceiling fans in living and in both beds. Lots of room for storage inside and in garage. Laundry comes with home. Large backyard, block walls on all sides and covered back patio.
1224 E Lemon St.

Large 2 bed 1 bath fully remodeled, walk to ASU!! - Low Credit? No problem! We will work with you!!. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED: Electric, water, sewer, trash , internet and cable. Check out our website: https://www.tidesonlemon.com/. Stackable size washer and dryer in unit! Fully remodeled large 2 bed 1 bath...
Shea 2045

Spacious 1 bedroom condo with lots of storage space. Garage and no neighbors below. Great room living area w/ fireplace. Kitchen w/ cherry cabinets, S/S appliances, upgraded fixtures & lighting, and tile flooring. Two walk in closets in the master. Bathroom w/cherry cabinets & tile flooring. 2 resort pools & fitness center, lush landscaping. Located on edge of Scottsdale -P Valley, minutes from dining,shops,golf,nightlife, 101 & 51, PV Mall. Golf course, biking and walking path just minutes from your door.
15624 W Magnolia St

3 bedroom 2 bath home in Estrella Vista is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Estrella Vista is available for immediate move in! Home features new paint, vaulted ceilings, kitchen island, brand new upgraded carpet, double sinks in the master bath with a separate tub and shower, and a covered patio. Fridge is available upon request. Property is located near schools, parks, restaurants, and highway access.
1101 Brookway West Dr

Welcome Home!! - This open and light-filled apartment home includes a bonus room with large walk in closet. The full-size kitchen with pantry has stainless steel appliances including a microwave and opens into the dining and living area. The living room, bonus room and bedrooms all have have ceiling fans. Beautiful gray vinyl laminate floors throughout. Both bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms and walk-in closets.
6609 E Avalon Dr

Avalon Unit 2 - This two-bedroom and one-bathroom unit is freshly painted with new countertops, vanity, light fixtures, and accessories. It is located in a 4 Plex very close to Old Town Scottsdale and Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall. Walk to Osborne and 68th street, get on the Scottsdale trolley, and enjoy tours of downtown Scottsdale nearby. Enjoy a great deal of Shopping, Restaurants, and Entertainment.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

