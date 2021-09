Not only are the bones all here but there is plenty of space on the 3 lots to put up the shop of your dreams. Living room project has been started and waited for the finishing touches to be added along with the now enclosed porch off the deck. Kitchen, dining area, full bedroom and bath all located on the main level. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms with a landing area that could be a fun hang out space. If you're looking to start over a new, the property has space GALORE to build your dream home to include a garage plus outbuildings of your choice. Opportunity only knocks once, don't miss out on your chance to own this property! Property is being SOLD AS-IS.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO