3215 W Villa Rita Dr

2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME IN GATED NORTHGATE WITH MANY COMMUNITY AMENITIES - This home is located in Northgate, a beautiful gated community with all of the amenities! Come see this wonderful open floor plan with tile in all the right areas, . Home is pre-wired for surround sound and security. Large great room, powder room with pedestal sink and large eat in kitchen downstairs. Kitchen has upgraded Maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances and kitchen island, and beautiful patina tiled backsplash. Loft offers flex space: office, workout area, craft, or maybe a small library. 2 dual master bedrooms upstairs both with attached baths and walk in closets. Mini blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Upgraded fixtures and recessed lighting. Attached 2 car garage. Upstairs laundry room with attached cabinets and washer/dryer included. HOA maintains front yard. Community pool with bathrooms & ramadas. Community has 2 large playgrounds, walking paths & full size basketball court. Conveniently located in North Phoenix w/easy access to major freeways, shopping and Rapid ParknRide! Tenant pays utilities. Sorry, no pets/assistive animals only. Available for immediate move in! $1995 SEC DEP, 250 CLEANING DEP, 150 REKEY/ADMIN FEE. TENANT PAYS ADDITIONAL 2.3% MONTHLY CITY TAX.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO