3215 W Villa Rita Dr

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article2-bed SFH 1 car garage N Phoenix - Single story 2-bed, 1-bath SFH in N Phoenix. Just under 1,000 sf home with tile floors throughout. Windows were just replaced with dual-pane low-e windows. Garage door, opener just replaced as well as security door. The exterior of home was just repainted. Inside new blinds, fans, fixtures and hardware. In bath new vanity, counter, faucet, mirror. Dual tone paint in beds and living. Ceiling fans in living and in both beds. Lots of room for storage inside and in garage. Laundry comes with home. Large backyard, block walls on all sides and covered back patio.

3804 W. Ashton Dr

4 Bed with Pool in Anthem! - 4 bedroom/2bath located in Anthem. Enjoy outdoor living with the Pebble Tec pool with removable fence. French door to the backyard with in-door blinds. Designer paint inside,with newly painted exterior. Upgraded stainless steel appliances in kitchen with island. Custom features such as in-ceiling speakers, tile flooring, RO water filter, water softener. Private with neighbors on only one side. Large community center includes pools, gym, climbing walls, tennis courts, soccer fields, etc. 12 month minimum lease. $200 one-time admin fee upon move in. $35/mo pet rent for management approved pets. Weekly pool cleaning included in rent. $50 application fee per applicant applies.
3228 S 81st Drive

West Phoenix Retreat - This home has room to live, work, and play in this spacious 2150 sq ft home. With a full tile main floor and open design, spacious bedrooms, and a low maintenance back yard. This one won't last long!. *Tenants will be enrolled in the HVAC Filter...
5320 W Carson Rd

Great home in laveen - Large spacious 2200+ sq ft home with 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom, large Loft,, 2 car garage, Covered Patio, Lots of tile, Large rear yard.Close to food and shopping. Unit Type. BR. BA. Rent. Sq Ft. Available. 5320 W Carson Rd. 4. 2. 2150. 2209. Check...
1055 W. 5TH ST #10

GREAT 2BED, 1.5BATH CONDO LOCATED NEAR UNIVERSITY & HARDY - CAPE COD STYLE CONDO W/TILE ENTRY, WINDOW SEAT IN FRONT BEDROOM, SEPARATE DINING AREA. BOTH BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS WITH FULL BATH AND LAUNDRY AREA, 1/2 BATH OFF DINING AREA DOWNSTAIRS, FIREPLACE. NO SMOKING INSIDE. This property is offered by Desert Wide...
123 N Robson

Beautiful Community - Renovated Apartments!!! - Live at Sunnybrook and enjoy Downtown Mesa’s best-kept secret. Located just minutes from the Valley Metro Light Rail off Main Street, Sunnybrook has lush landscaping and beautifully renovated apartment homes featuring wood-inspired plank flooring, custom two-tone paint, brushed nickel fixtures, and designer kitchens with brand new cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer in home!
29939 N 134th Dr

Furnished Rental - Trilogy 55+ - Step inside to find a clean & pristine home! Staggered floor tile throughout – no carpet! Extremely desirable GOURMET KITCHEN features. Upgraded raised panel maple cabinets w/roll-outs, granite counters, Stainless Hood, under cabinet lighting & a French door refrigerator. Entertain in the over-sized dining room with custom built-in lighted glass shelves. Great room with surround sound speakers overlooks the park-like backyard. Slider to the patio creates an extension to the home! Step outside & enjoy an over-sized private yard with water fountain & views! Home is furnished. Winter Rate $5500 (utilities included). If 30 day rental, a pass may be purchased separately by the tenant for Trilogy amenities. Available December 1, 2021 through January 31, 2022. February 2022 is also possible. (Flexible start/end dates - please inquire)
3301 West Loma Lane

2 Bedroom + 1.75 Bath with Balcony - This cute 2-bedroom, 1.75 bathroom features a 1-car garage and 1 assigned outdoor parking spot along with in-unit laundry. Both bedrooms feature carpet and living area features tile throughout. Enjoy having your own laundry that is conveniently located in-unit. A private balconymakes it easy to enjoy the beautiful Arizona evenings. This community features a pool, multiple biking and walking paths, and green spaces to enjoy.
5174 North 83rd Street

Fully Furnished 2-Bedroom + 2-Bathroom + Private Patio + Community Pool - Beautiful fully furnished 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom with a private, Saltillo-tiled patio. Walk into a cozy living room that leads back to the kitchen with laundry just off the kitchen for convenience. Behind the kitchen is the formal eating area with a wine refrigerator; perfect for enjoying a glass on the private patio on a warm, Arizona evening. Master bedroom has a beautiful, upgraded en-suite bathroom and roomy, walk-in closet with custom organizational units. The Chateau de Vie community includes a community pool and front yard landscaping.
5041 N 13th Ave

Too good to last - Partially remodeled home on a larger corner shady lot in a great part of Central Phoenix. Light rail is nearby as is Southern Rail restaurant! Three bedrooms, two baths, nice open kitchen with dining area, granite countertops and new cabinets. Fenced yard, one car carport and separate laundry area. Rent does not include 2.3% sales tax to State of AZ. Applicants must have minimum 700 FICO Score and 3 X Monthly rent for income. Applications are online at www.NESTPMGT.com.
3065 N 67th Ave

Waitlist 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Apartment Home - At La Estrella Vista we offer residents everything they need for a lifestyle of comfort and convenience. La Estrella Vista offers spacious three-bedroom two-bathroom floor plans with newly renovated units that come with a fully-equipped all-electric kitchen, living rooms with space to relax, large bedrooms, and a full-size washer and dryer in every unit. Our community features amenities such as a sparkling pool, playground area with BBQ grills, reserved covered parking, and meticulously-groomed grounds. Conveniently located near Glendale Westgate Entertainment District which offers shopping, restaurants, and entertainment hot spots. We are only minutes from Interstate I10 and Loop 101 so your commuting around town is a breeze. Call today to make La Estrella Vista your new home!
17625 N 7th St

Large walk in closets in each room on this beautiful two bedroom two bath at The Stratford! - The Stratford apartments is a place you can call home.... This beautiful property is conveniently located close to shopping, parks, schools and major freeways. Each apartment comes with washer/dryers in unit, dishwasher, walk in closets, and much more. Enjoy your days off at The Stratford by unwinding at our beautiful luxury pool.
1934 W. Faria Ln.

2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME IN GATED NORTHGATE WITH MANY COMMUNITY AMENITIES - This home is located in Northgate, a beautiful gated community with all of the amenities! Come see this wonderful open floor plan with tile in all the right areas, . Home is pre-wired for surround sound and security. Large great room, powder room with pedestal sink and large eat in kitchen downstairs. Kitchen has upgraded Maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances and kitchen island, and beautiful patina tiled backsplash. Loft offers flex space: office, workout area, craft, or maybe a small library. 2 dual master bedrooms upstairs both with attached baths and walk in closets. Mini blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Upgraded fixtures and recessed lighting. Attached 2 car garage. Upstairs laundry room with attached cabinets and washer/dryer included. HOA maintains front yard. Community pool with bathrooms & ramadas. Community has 2 large playgrounds, walking paths & full size basketball court. Conveniently located in North Phoenix w/easy access to major freeways, shopping and Rapid ParknRide! Tenant pays utilities. Sorry, no pets/assistive animals only. Available for immediate move in! $1995 SEC DEP, 250 CLEANING DEP, 150 REKEY/ADMIN FEE. TENANT PAYS ADDITIONAL 2.3% MONTHLY CITY TAX.
Where Families Grow

Tag line and website address wherefamiliesgrow.com. Lynnwood Apartments 5535 W McDowell Rd., Phoenix, AZ. - Palisade East is centrally located nearby shopping, transportation, schools, dining and entertainment. Just 10 minutes from downtown...
240 W Juniper Ave Unit 1118

4-bedroom condo with garage by downtown Gilbert - Call Travis to view 480-241-1621. Great Location by downtown Gilbert for this 4-bedroom, 3-bath, 2-car garage condo built in 2017 and lightly lived in. Gated community with 2 pools, gym, playground! Main level has 2-car garage & 1 master bedroom. Second level has great room, kitchen, 2nd master bedroom, large windows with a view of the Gilbert Water Tower. Balcony overlooks common area, volleyball court and tot lot play area. Third floor has loft, bedrooms and bathroom. This is in a prime location in Gilbert AND in the community. Walk or bike ride to downtown Gilbert restaurants. Water included in the rent. Tenant pays for electric only. $2300/month rent + 3.5% privilege use tax & tenant admin fee ($80.50) = $2380.50. Security/Cleaning deposit $2400. No pets preferred. $40 application fee per adult. Proof of income must show earnings of 3 times the rent. No past rental collections on credit report allowed. No smoking allowed. Call Travis to view 480-241-1621.
City 15 Apartments

City 15 is perfectly situated in the heart of the bustling Camelback corridor, this central Phoenix apartment community is within a short distance of countless dining, recreation and shopping options. City 15 is also just minutes from the Biltmore area shopping and dining and minutes from the interstate 51. We...
1117 E. 8th St.

Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bath right in the heart of the ASU Campus - Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bath right in the heart of the ASU Campus. Walk to class, the light rail stop, baseball, football, track and basketball games. These units are loaded with granite counter tops, black appliances, tile, new carpet and stacked washer and dryer. Water and trash included, no pets.
1224 E Lemon St.

Large 2 bed 1 bath fully remodeled, walk to ASU!! - Low Credit? No problem! We will work with you!!. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED: Electric, water, sewer, trash , internet and cable. Check out our website: https://www.tidesonlemon.com/. Stackable size washer and dryer in unit! Fully remodeled large 2 bed 1 bath...
Shea 2045

Spacious 1 bedroom condo with lots of storage space. Garage and no neighbors below. Great room living area w/ fireplace. Kitchen w/ cherry cabinets, S/S appliances, upgraded fixtures & lighting, and tile flooring. Two walk in closets in the master. Bathroom w/cherry cabinets & tile flooring. 2 resort pools & fitness center, lush landscaping. Located on edge of Scottsdale -P Valley, minutes from dining,shops,golf,nightlife, 101 & 51, PV Mall. Golf course, biking and walking path just minutes from your door.
7009 E Acoma Dr #1150

Furnished Rental - 3 Month Minimum - Highly sought after single level condo. Close to Kierland and the walking distance to the Scottsdale Quarter. This condo features a spacious living room, and a large upgraded kitchen. Tons of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. Large master with King bed, walk in closet and private bathroom. Guest bedroom has King Bed, large closet and entrance to the guest bathroom. This home has a private patio. Just steps to the pools, spa and fitness room. 3 MONTH MINIMUM. $2400 MAY TO OCT (NO UTILITIES). $3800 NOV TO APR. ALSO AVAIL FOR ANNUAL RENTAL (WITHOUT UTILITIES) $2400/MONTHLY ON ANNUAL LEASE. (Available now until December 30, 2021, Available after June 1, 2022)
1820 W Mulberry Dr - 208

Updated 1 bed condo w laundry, Central Phx - Nicely updated 1-bed condo with vaulted ceilings in Central Phoenix. 2-tone paint throughout this huge 1-bed condo. Quartz counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Ceiling fan in both living and bedroom. Walk-in closet in bedroom. Laundry room with additional storage. Dining area of the kitchen and spacious balcony too.
