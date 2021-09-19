Dangerous location means body will remain on Capitol Peak ‘for the time being’
The body of a 32-year-old Wisconsin man who fell to his death while climbing Capitol Peak in early August will remain on the mountain indefinitely, an official said this week. Three members of Mountain Rescue Aspen were injured — one seriously — in a previous attempt to retrieve Kelly McDermott’s body, and officials have decided, after talking with his father, the danger of another attempt is too high, said Parker Lathrop, director of operations for the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.www.postindependent.com
