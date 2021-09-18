CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

Do You Have to Pay Taxes on Your Cryptocurrency Earnings?

By David Thompson
Tech Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since bitcoin prices hiked in 2021, more and more people have shown interest in buying and selling cryptocurrencies. The fact that many businesses are receptive to cryptocurrencies as payments for their services and goods also increases the interest in cryptocurrency trading. However, not many people know or understand the tax implications of buying, selling, and using cryptocurrencies, which can get them into trouble with the IRS.

www.techtimes.com

Comments / 3

Related
MarketWatch

Bitcoin drops after PBOC said cryptocurrencies are not legal tender

Cryptocurrencies came under pressure on Friday after the People's Bank of China said digital currencies were not legal tender in the country and spoke of a deeper crackdown. "Virtual currency-related business activities are illegal financial activities," according to a tranalsation of the statement on the People's Bank of China (PBOC) website Friday. The government will "resolutely clamp down on virtual currency speculation, and related financial activities and misbehavior in order to safeguard people's properties and maintain economic, financial and social order," it said. Bitcoin dropped over 5% and Ether dropped 9%.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Currency#Income Taxes
The Independent

China declares all cryptocurrency transactions illegal

China’s central bank on Friday declared all transactions involving Bitcoin and other virtual currencies illegal, stepping up a campaign to block use of unofficial digital money.Chinese banks were banned from handling cryptocurrencies in 2013, but the government issued a reminder this year. That reflected official concern cryptocurrency mining and trading might still be going on or the state-run financial system might be indirectly exposed to risks.Friday's notice complained Bitcoin, Ethereum and other digital currencies disrupt the financial system and are used in money-laundering and other crimes.“Virtual currency derivative transactions are all illegal financial activities and are strictly prohibited,” the People’s Bank of China said on its website.Promoters of cryptocurrencies say they allow anonymity and flexibility, but Chinese regulators worry they might weaken the ruling Communist Party’s control over the financial system and say they might help to conceal criminal activity.The People’s Bank of China is developing an electronic version of the country’s yuan for cashless transactions that can be tracked and controlled by Beijing
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Heads Up, Parents: An Extra $500 Tax Credit Payment May Be Headed Your Way Soon

Are you a parent with an older teenager or young adult child that you still financially support? You could be getting an extra $500 in tax credit money soon. Here's why. Millions of parents across the nation have been on the receiving end of the new advance Child Tax Credit payments over the last few months. These early tax credit payments were part of President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law in March to help the nation recover from the effects of the pandemic. And, so far, the money has had a pretty big impact on low- to moderate-income households across the nation.
INCOME TAX
chartattack.com

7 Methods to Reduce Crypto Tax You Pay to the IRS

Nowadays, many people are investing money in cryptocurrencies and earning well through trading. But on every transaction, every crypto user must pay tax to IRS. The tax amount is relatively high, and every user needs to avoid it. There is no need to earn wealth if you need to lose it to taxes. You must know how to minimize the tax on cryptocurrency that you need to pay to the IRS.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
IRS
York Dispatch Online

Hurt by Hurricane Ida? You'll have more time to file your taxes

Businesses and individuals affected by Hurricane Ida now have more time to file their tax returns. The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, following the lead of the IRS, is extending due dates to file various individual and business tax returns in parts of Pennsylvania affected by Hurricane Ida. A recent disaster...
ENVIRONMENT
The Motley Fool

Why Cryptocurrencies Dropped Like a Rock Today

Markets are down across the board, and crypto is taking the brunt of the sell-off. The fear is that Evergrande will cause a financial crisis and that cryptocurrencies will be one of the things investors liquidate to reduce risk. What happened. Cryptocurrencies had a very rough start to the week...
STOCKS
showmeinstitute.org

Does Your Household Pay Corporate Taxes?

With all the talk about increasing corporate taxes rates in the news, it’s important to remember that corporate tax rates affect every level of the economy. This is because taxes have spillover effects— companies pass extra costs on to their customers. A good example is electricity bills in Missouri. From...
BUSINESS
bloombergtax.com

Would You Turn in Your Neighbor for Tax Fraud?

If I asked you directly whether you would turn in your neighbor for tax fraud, I would expect a very lawyerly, “It depends” from most—even those of you who aren’t lawyers. But IRS Criminal Investigation, commonly referred to as CI, hopes that your answer is a resounding yes. And it’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Salt Lake Tribune

Still waiting for your tax refund? You’re going to have to be patient.

It’s been almost four months since the filing deadline for your taxes, and you haven’t gotten your refund check yet. Should you be worried? Not necessarily. What should you do? Probably nothing. What can you do? Probably nothing. Are you alone? Absolutely not. According to the Internal Revenue Service, as...
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy