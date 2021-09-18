Do You Have to Pay Taxes on Your Cryptocurrency Earnings?
Ever since bitcoin prices hiked in 2021, more and more people have shown interest in buying and selling cryptocurrencies. The fact that many businesses are receptive to cryptocurrencies as payments for their services and goods also increases the interest in cryptocurrency trading. However, not many people know or understand the tax implications of buying, selling, and using cryptocurrencies, which can get them into trouble with the IRS.www.techtimes.com
Comments / 3