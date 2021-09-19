Bruce Prichard Talks John Cena, His Mount Rushmore Of Wrestlers

Bruce Prichard discussed John Cena and his Mount Rushmore list on a recent edition of Something to Wrestle. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. “Every time John would go out, John would have a good match. John would do everything that he could to have a different match every night and experiment, and not do the same thing every night. That’s who Cena was. That’s who Cena is. I would kill to have had, you know, five guys on the roster that are like John Cena.”