Board Practices Quarterly: The Outspoken Corporation

By Carey Oven, Darla Stuckey, Maureen Bujno, Natalie Cooper, Randi Morrison, Robert Lamm
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNatalie Cooper is Senior Manager and Robert Lamm is an independent senior advisor, both at the Center for Board Effectiveness, Deloitte LLP; and Randi Val Morrison is Vice President, Reporting & Member Support at the Society for Corporate Governance. This post is based on a Deloitte/Society for Corporate Governance memorandum by Ms. Cooper, Mr. Lamm, Ms. Morrison, Debbie McCormack, Carey Oven, and Darla C. Stuckey.

Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance

Tor-Erik Bakke is Associate Professor of Finance at the University of Illinois at Chicago College of Business Administration; Laura Field is the Donald J. Puglisi Professor of Finance at the University of Delaware Lerner College of Business and Economics; Hamed Mahmudi is Assistant Professor of Finance at the University of Delaware Lerner College of Business and Economics; and Aazam Virani is Assistant Professor of Finance at the University of Arizona Eller College of Management. This post is based on their recent paper. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes Politics and Gender in the Executive Suite by Alma Cohen, Moshe Hazan, and David Weiss (discussed on the Forum here).
The Role of the CEO in Mergers and Acquisitions

PJ Neal leads Russell Reynolds Associates’ Center for Leadership Insight. This post is based on his Russell Reynolds memorandum. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes Are M&A Contract Clauses Value Relevant to Target and Bidder Shareholders? by John C. Coates, Darius Palia, and Ge Wu (discussed on the Forum here); and The New Look of Deal Protection by Fernan Restrepo and Guhan Subramanian (discussed on the Forum here).
The General Counsel View of ESG Risk

Michael J. Callahan is Professor of the Practice of Law at Stanford Law School; David Larcker is Professor of Accounting at Stanford Graduate School of Business; and Brian Tayan is a researcher with the Corporate Governance Research Initiative at Stanford Graduate School of Business. This post is based on their recent paper. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance (discussed on the Forum here) and Will Corporations Deliver to All Stakeholders?, both by Lucian A. Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita; For Whom Corporate Leaders Bargain by Lucian A. Bebchuk, Kobi Kastiel, and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); and Restoration: The Role Stakeholder Governance Must Play in Recreating a Fair and Sustainable American Economy—A Reply to Professor Rock by Leo E. Strine, Jr. (discussed on the Forum here).
How Private Equity-Backed Companies Can Move the Needle on Sustainability

Mark Adams co-leads Russell Reynolds Associates’ Private Equity practice; Joy Tan is a member of Russell Reynolds Associates’ Center for Leadership Insight; and Emily Taylor co-leads Russell Reynolds Associates’ Private Equity practice. This post is based on a Russell Reynolds memorandum by Mr. Adams, Ms. Tan, Ms. Taylor, and Alix Stuart. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance (discussed on the Forum here) and Will Corporations Deliver to All Stakeholders?, both by Lucian A. Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita; For Whom Corporate Leaders Bargain by Lucian A. Bebchuk, Kobi Kastiel, and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); and Restoration: The Role Stakeholder Governance Must Play in Recreating a Fair and Sustainable American Economy—A Reply to Professor Rock by Leo E. Strine, Jr. (discussed on the Forum here).
Robert Lamm
Investors’ Response to the #MeToo Movement: Does Corporate Culture Matter?

Mary Billings is Associate Professor of Accounting, April Klein is Professor of Accounting, and Yanting (Crystal) Shi is a PhD candidate in Accounting, all at NYU Stern School of Business. This post is based on their recent paper. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance by Lucian A. Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); Companies Should Maximize Shareholder Welfare Not Market Value by Oliver Hart and Luigi Zingales (discussed on the Forum here); and Reconciling Fiduciary Duty and Social Conscience: The Law and Economics of ESG Investing by a Trustee by Max M. Schanzenbach and Robert H. Sitkoff (discussed on the Forum here).
How to build an effective board of directors for a not-for-profit corporation

Congratulations, you are a new member of a board of directors. Now what?. Often, directors are thrown into the proverbial hot (board) seat without an understanding of their roles and responsibilities. Misunderstanding the board’s role or directors’ duties produces a dysfunctional board characterized by micromanagement, director disengagement, rogue directors or lack of synergy.
Navigating ESG Disclosure Regulation for US Public Companies

Thomas Singer is a Principal Researcher in the ESG Center at The Conference Board, Inc. This post is based on his Conference Board memorandum. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance (discussed on the Forum here) and Will Corporations Deliver to All Stakeholders?, both by Lucian A. Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita; For Whom Corporate Leaders Bargain by Lucian A. Bebchuk, Kobi Kastiel, and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); and Restoration: The Role Stakeholder Governance Must Play in Recreating a Fair and Sustainable American Economy—A Reply to Professor Rock by Leo E. Strine, Jr. (discussed on the Forum here).
How the Best Boards Approach CEO Succession Planning

Maria Castañón Moats is Leader and Paul DeNicola is Principal at the Governance Insights Center, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. This post is based on their PwC memorandum. Many boards aren’t fully prepared for CEO departures despite succession planning being one of their primary responsibilities. If we’ve learned anything during the pandemic, it’s that anything can happen. There are important steps directors can take to be better prepared for both planned departures and the unexpected.
OPINION: Reject Corporate Welfare’s Unknowns for Proven Practices

Reject Corporate Welfare’s Unknowns for Proven Practices - By Jim Waters. The special legislative session was touted as dealing with the coronavirus. Yet another virus has been lurking around much longer than COVID to which legislators and bureaucrats of various political stripes seem particularly susceptible. It’s the virus of corporate...
A New Way of Seeing Value

Charlie Penner is Head of Active Engagement at Engine No. 1. This post is based on a white paper authored by Engine No. 1 and Witold Henisz, Deloitte & Touche Professor of Management in Honor of Russell E. Palmer, former Managing Director at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance by Lucian A. Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); Companies Should Maximize Shareholder Welfare Not Market Value by Oliver Hart and Luigi Zingales (discussed on the Forum here); and Reconciling Fiduciary Duty and Social Conscience: The Law and Economics of ESG Investing by a Trustee by Max M. Schanzenbach and Robert H. Sitkoff (discussed on the Forum here).
Providers challenge only US law banning vaccine mandates

Medical providers and Montana residents with compromised immune systems are challenging the only law in the U.S. that prevents employers from mandating workers get vaccinated amid a surge of COVID-19 infections.They argue the new law violates federal requirements for safe workplaces and reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities and want a federal judge to rule that it doesn’t apply to hospitals and other medical providers.The Montana Medical Association, private physician groups, a Missoula hospital and seven individuals filed the complaint in U.S. District Court in Missoula on Wednesday, arguing the law inhibits providers’ ability to “practice ethical and...
Should we be worried about Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google?

A flurry of activity in Washington, D.C., has turned a spotlight on the arcane world of antitrust enforcement. This summer, Congress introduced a clutch of antitrust bills that both proponents and critics say could lead to the breakup of technology giants such as Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google. The measures seek to curb the control these companies have over online commerce, software distribution, social networking, and internet search. The U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division, the Federal Trade Commission, state attorneys general, and private parties have brought antitrust lawsuits against these companies that are pending.
