Asbury Park, NJ

Pearl Jam’s set at Sea.Hear.Now fest includes Springsteen’s ‘My City of Ruins’ (WATCH VIDEO)

By JAY LUSTIG
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePearl Jam’s set at the Sea.Hear.Now festival in Asbury Park, Sept. 18, included Bruce Springsteen’s “My City of Ruins” as its first encore. You can watch it below. Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder played acoustic guitar on the song and sang with four backing vocalists, introduced as Alexander Simone, Joshua Rivers, Michelle Rushing and Jason Rogers (though I’m not 100 percent sure on all the names).

