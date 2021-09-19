CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Youngkin Pitches Himself As Pro-Life Moderate, McAuliffe Pushes For Abortion Expansion In Virginia Debate

By Mary Margaret Olohan
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org. Read the full story at the Daily Caller News Foundation. Democratic Virginia candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe...

Brian Rose
4d ago

well this is an easy decision..one wants to kill babies and the other one doesnt..my vote goes to youngkin

Matt Spirko
4d ago

Ever notice Democrats seem to be more like a death cult than a political party?

Vanity Fair

Amy Coney Barrett, Last Seen Helping Effectively Outlaw Abortion in Texas, Says Judges Can’t Let “Personal Biases” Affect Rulings

Despite spending her entire Senate confirmation hearing claiming she couldn’t possibly express an opinion on literally anything, Amy Coney Barrett’s views on abortion are all too chillingly clear. As we learned last fall, as Mitch McConnell fast-tracked her appointment to the Supreme Court, the devout Catholic signed a letter calling for the end of the “barbaric” Roe v. Wade; wrote in a court opinion that abortion is “always immoral”; joined dissenters in Box v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky Inc., arguing in favor of an Indiana law that would have required doctors to notify the parents of a minor seeking the medical procedure; and dissented in the case of Commissioner of the Indiana State Department of Health v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky Inc., arguing in favor of a law that would have required that fetal remains be buried or cremated. Perhaps most disturbingly, she refused to answer a follow-up question from Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, who asked, “Under an originalist theory of interpretation, would there be any constitutional problem with a state making abortion a capital crime, thus subjecting women who get abortions to the death penalty?” Instead, she claimed it would not be “appropriate...to offer an opinion on abstract legal issues or hypotheticals,” meaning that yes, she sees a scenario in which the state could sentence a woman to death for getting an abortion.
TEXAS STATE
Inside Nova

Kerr: Just how blue is Virginia?

Democrats and even some beleaguered Republicans have decided Virginia is now a “blue” state. In the color-coded politics of our era, that means we vote Democratic. However, the state is not a monolith, and this year may offer an opportunity for a Republican to capture the governor’s mansion for the first time since 2009.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Texas doctor reveals he performed abortion in violation of Texas’s six-week ban

A Texas gynecologist revealed on Sunday that he had performed an abortion in violation of the state’s new ban on the procedure after six weeks into pregnancy that came into effect earlier this month.In a Washington Post op-ed, Dr Alan Braid wrote that he performed the procedure on a woman who was in the first trimester of her pregnancy but had passed the six-week threshold after which having the procedure is now illegal in Texas. He performed the abortion on 6 September, five days after the ban went into effect.“I fully understood that there could be legal consequences – but...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Vanity Fair

Justice Clarence Thomas, Who Upheld Texas Abortion Ban: It’s a Shame the Media Politicizes the Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arguably the bench’s most conservative member, bemoaned the politicization of judges and warned against the highest court becoming “the most dangerous” branch of government during a Thursday speech at the University of Notre Dame. “I think the media makes it sound as though you are just always going right to your personal preference. So if they think you are antiabortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out,” said the George H. W. Bush–appointed justice, per a Washington Post report. “They think you’re for this or for that. They think you become like a politician. That’s a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions.”
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

California's recall was a blowout. Virginia's upcoming election won't be

WASHINGTON — California’s gubernatorial recall turned out to be a blowout — given Democrats’ enormous numerical superiority in the state. But the upcoming gubernatorial race in Virginia promises to be a much closer contest, due to the state’s history and President Biden’s declining standing. A Washington Post-Schar School poll released...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOWK

West Virginia one of only four states not receiving Afghan refugees

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As 37,000 Afghan refugees begin resettlement across the United States the Mountain State will be receiving zero. West Virginia is only one of four states to not get any Afghan refugees. While that number may change in the future, some say they hope it’s not too...
IMMIGRATION
AOL Corp

One state steps in as Texas bans abortions: 'No one will be turned away'

The day was jampacked at a Planned Parenthood clinic in southern Illinois when a woman who had just driven over 12 hours from Louisiana for an abortion procedure erupted into tears during her health intake. Kawanna Shannon, the surgical services director at the Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of...
TEXAS STATE
wsvaonline.com

Virginia adds digital option for vaccination records

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginians have a new digital option for proving that they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19. The Virginia Department of Health announced Thursday that it has added barcodes that can be scanned with smartphones known as QR codes to state COVID-19 vaccination records. People can prove they’ve been vaccinated by showing a digital or printed QR code instead of a paper card and they won’t need a special app. Anyone vaccinated in Virginia can get their free vaccination record with QR code, which can be saved to a phone gallery or printed out. Because they are digitally signed by the Department of Health, officials say they can’t be altered or forged. Businesses and employers can use a free app to scan the codes.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia patients will soon have access to at-home abortion medication

Starting in October, Virginia patients will be able to access at-home abortion medication through telehealth visits. Both Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and the Virginia League of Planned Parenthood, which operate six clinics across the state, announced they’ll begin offering abortion medication through the mail after a virtual consultation with a provider. The service will be […] The post Virginia patients will soon have access to at-home abortion medication appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
