Lois Jeanine Ellis

Lois Jeanine “Jean” Ellis (nee Dykstra), age 93, died on September 6, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan surrounded by her family and caregivers. She was born on July 1, 1928 in Hammond, Indiana to parents Howard F. and Louise Lois (Letson) Dykstra. She grew up in South Haven, Michigan and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Music Education from Western Michigan University in 1950. She then moved to New York City and eventually worked on the Guide Staff at NBC Studios at Rockefeller Center where she met her future husband, Donald Edward Ellis (1928-2019) and continued to work in a variety of positions at NBC. She and Don married in 1952 and made a life together with two sons, James Edward Ellis (1957-2014) and John Steven Ellis (1959). They spent many happy years in Pearl River, New York where Jean was involved in service and leadership positions at the Nauraushaun Presbyterian Church in Pearl River as well as singing in the choir. Jean and Don moved to Atlanta, Georgia and then to Seattle, Washington as he worked for the Turner Broadcasting System. In retirement, Jean moved with Don to Osterville, Massachusetts where she was active in the South Congregational Church in Centerville, Massachusetts serving on church boards and singing in the choir. She also volunteered with Don for the Cape Cod Writers Conference.