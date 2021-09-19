CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Diane Desjardins

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiane Desjardins, left this world early morning on September 7 from complications following surgery. She was the beloved wife of the late Paul Desjardins. She is pre-deceased by her parents (Guerino and Jeannette Giulianelli) and a brother, Jim. She is survived by her loving sister, Carol Julianelli, who lives locally, a niece, nephew, and sister-in-law in Colorado, as well as 3 stepdaughters and several cousins. Diane and Paul moved from Beverly, MA to The Villages in 1987, where they both sold real estate for many years.

Laurel Outlook

Diane Wood

Diana was taken from us suddenly, when she lost her brief battle with Covid-19, on September 8th, 2021. Diana was born at the family home, in Reed Point Montana, on June 4th, 1940. She was the second of five children born to William Kenneth and Lulu Goddard. At birth, she was so small that her first crib was a shoe box.
LAUREL, MT
Robert Sauls

Robert Leathan Sauls, 86, of Summerfield, FL passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021. He was born on April 7, 1935 in Panama City, FL. Robert was a one of a kind man. He was a loving husband, good dad, awesome best friend. He worked hard all his life. Robert was truly loved and will be missed by many. “My husband treated me as if I were his queen.” He was truly my soulmate. He always provided more than enough for us. All the bad was swept away when he was there. He was my comfort and the love of my life. I will always love you forever “Blue Eyes.” Love always and forever, your Pumpkin.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
Diane Brand

Diane Cook Brand, 71, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 25, 1950, in Carrollton, the daughter of the late John T. Cook and the late Christine Eason Cook. Thank you for reading!. Please...
CARROLLTON, GA
David Arthur Jonas

David Arthur Jonas, 75, was called home to God on September 8, 2021 after a 15 year valiant fight with Parkinson’s. He is survived by his wife, Dee Jonas, his five children and 10 grandchildren. Dave was dedicated to his faith, family and friends and to his career as an engineer for Caterpillar. Dave’s uncanny ability to turn lemons into lemonade is one of the many things for which he will be remembered. Dave donated his body to science for Parkinson’s Research.
SCIENCE
State
Colorado State

