David Arthur Jonas

Robert Leathan Sauls, 86, of Summerfield, FL passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021. He was born on April 7, 1935 in Panama City, FL. Robert was a one of a kind man. He was a loving husband, good dad, awesome best friend. He worked hard all his life. Robert was truly loved and will be missed by many. “My husband treated me as if I were his queen.” He was truly my soulmate. He always provided more than enough for us. All the bad was swept away when he was there. He was my comfort and the love of my life. I will always love you forever “Blue Eyes.” Love always and forever, your Pumpkin.

SUMMERFIELD, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO