David Arthur Jonas

By Staff Report
villages-news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Arthur Jonas, 75, was called home to God on September 8, 2021 after a 15 year valiant fight with Parkinson’s. He is survived by his wife, Dee Jonas, his five children and 10 grandchildren. Dave was dedicated to his faith, family and friends and to his career as an engineer for Caterpillar. Dave’s uncanny ability to turn lemons into lemonade is one of the many things for which he will be remembered. Dave donated his body to science for Parkinson’s Research.

villages-news.com

Robert Sauls

Robert Leathan Sauls, 86, of Summerfield, FL passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021. He was born on April 7, 1935 in Panama City, FL. Robert was a one of a kind man. He was a loving husband, good dad, awesome best friend. He worked hard all his life. Robert was truly loved and will be missed by many. “My husband treated me as if I were his queen.” He was truly my soulmate. He always provided more than enough for us. All the bad was swept away when he was there. He was my comfort and the love of my life. I will always love you forever “Blue Eyes.” Love always and forever, your Pumpkin.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
lifewayresearch.com

COVID-19 Causes a Church Name Change

The pandemic forced churches across the country to make significant changes, but none were quite like the one at Stony Fork Community Church, formerly known as Outbreak Church. After enduring the impact of COVID-19 like most every other congregation, pastor Scott Carroll, along with the elders and staff of Outbreak...
RELIGION
villages-news.com

Marian Judith Karlberg

Marian Judith Karlberg, 92, died on September 11, 2021 in Fruitland Park, FL., peacefully surrounded by family. Marian was born October 4, 1928 in Brooklyn, NY the daughter of Judith and Olaf Tidmansen. She grew up in the Bay Ridge and Fort Hamilton sections of Brooklyn and graduated from Fort Hamilton High in 1946. She moved to Quincy, MA where she attended Simmons College graduating in 1950 with a Business degree.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

DAR members in Colonial dress celebrate Constitution Week at Brownwood

Members of the John Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated Constitution Week by taking to the streets of Brownwood Paddock Square in The Villages. The DAR members clad in Colonial dress walked around the square ringing bells on Friday to announce that the Constitution had been...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Relay for Life finds new home at soccer fields in Lady Lake

The annual Relay for Life will be held in April at the Rolling Acres Sports Complex soccer fields in Lady Lake. The American Cancer Society’s event was previously held in The Villages, but briefly moved to Lady Lake before it was absorbed into the Leesburg Relay for Life. The newest incarnation of the event is billed as the Tri-County Relay for Life and is set for April 23.
LADY LAKE, FL
The Independent

Brian Laundrie ‘skilled’ in solo wilderness survival, say sources

A former co-worker of Brian Laundrie has said the missing 23-year-old is “well-versed” in surviving in the wild.The revelation comes as Mr Laundrie, identified as a person of interest in the death of Gabby Petito, has been missing for more than a week.Investigators have struggled to find any trace of him during six intensive days of searching in the 25,000-acre, swampy Florida reserve where it is believed to have gone.  A team of divers joined police and FBI agents using boats and helicopters in the search for him on Thursday.An unnamed source who used to work with Mr Laundrie...
PUBLIC SAFETY

