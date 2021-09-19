Reflection on High Holy Days in the pandemic: Don’t repeat the errors of the past (Town Square)

“The holidays are early this year.” Either that or they are “late.” In our Jewish community, this is a perennial observation and joke made every year when the Jewish holidays approach. Of course, the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashana, always begins on the very same Hebrew date, the first of the Hebrew month of Tishrei. But since the Jewish calendar is not synchronized with the secular calendar, the dates on that calendar — the one we use for practically every other aspect of our lives — can fall any time from early September to early October.