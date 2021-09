Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys Matchup Preview (9/27/21) The Philadelphia Eagles will fly to Dallas to face the Cowboys in this NFC East matchup. The Eagles are coming off a tough home loss against the San Francisco 49ers, where they only scored 11 points. Defensively, the Eagles have looked terrific thus far, only allowing 17 points to the Niners and six points to the Atlanta Falcons. Meanwhile, Dallas has fared much better than many expected, especially on defense. Dallas held the Los Angeles Chargers to only 17 points despite several injuries and a roster without much depth. The Eagles and Cowboys have both played better than most anticipated, and this matchup will be exciting. Every inter-divisional game matters in the NFL, especially in the NFC East, where the margin of error between teams will be minimal.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO