Porsche 928 From ‘Risky Business’ Sold For Way More Than We Expected

By Jacob Oliva
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It now holds the world record auction sale of any Porsche 928 from any year. A quick search for a living Porsche 928 up for auction will show examples with current bids around the $20,000 mark. But this particular example isn't any regular front-engine Porsche coupe – it's Tom Cruise's co-star in the 1983 film Risky Business, and it met a hammer price of $1,980,000 at the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Houston auction.

www.motor1.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
ABOUT

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

 https://www.motor1.com

