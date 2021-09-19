Porsche 928 From ‘Risky Business’ Sold For Way More Than We Expected
It now holds the world record auction sale of any Porsche 928 from any year. A quick search for a living Porsche 928 up for auction will show examples with current bids around the $20,000 mark. But this particular example isn't any regular front-engine Porsche coupe – it's Tom Cruise's co-star in the 1983 film Risky Business, and it met a hammer price of $1,980,000 at the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Houston auction.www.motor1.com
