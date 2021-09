Footballing greats past and present have hailed Jimmy Greaves as “the best goalscorer to ever play” and compared him to Lionel Messi as tributes continue to pour in following the death of the former Tottenham, England and Chelsea striker.Greaves, who died at home on Sunday morning aged 81, suffered a stroke in May 2015 which had left him wheelchair-bound and with severely impaired speech. He had struggled with alcoholism and quit drinking in 1978.His former Spurs team-mate Alan Mullery told Sky Sports: “He was a wonderful, wonderful footballer, the best goalscorer to ever play.“He had to play (in an era)...

